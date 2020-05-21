Excess that sticks to the pandemic
The excess number of lives lost in Quebec between the beginning of the epidemic and the end of April corresponds approximately to the official report of the COVID-19, according to preliminary data unveiled on Thursday morning by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
Between 15 march and 25 April, there are 9745 deaths in Quebec, from all causes. The average of the three previous years for the same period amounted to 7943 death. The difference, called the ” excess mortality “, is so 1802 death. During the same period, there were 1918 deaths related to the COVID-19.
Note that the level of excess mortality discussed above will be revised upward, since all the deaths for that period are not yet necessarily recorded. However, the increased mortality recent glue around, for the moment, the data published daily by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) about the COVID-19.
A gap could exist between the two balance sheets. Some frail people swept away by the COVID-19 would certainly be dead this spring, a pandemic or not. Conversely, it is possible that a more difficult access to health care, these last few weeks, has precipitated the death of other people.
It is because of “increased interest” for the data on the total mortality that the ISQ has decided to pre-empt the publication. A period of several months usually run ahead of their unveiling. The agency hopes to be able to update every two weeks.
The data from the Registry of demographic events (RED) in Quebec, funded primarily by the facilities of the health network. Due to delays in the registration of some deaths and delays in the processing of the records, the balance sheet of the last weeks still will evolve.
“In normal times, it is estimated that approximately 50 percent of the records included on the file within a period of 15 days following the death, and 80 % after 30 days “, can we read on the Web site of the ISQ.
