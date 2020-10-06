The future snow station, located in an imposing natural environment, advances thanks to the effort and hard work of the team. Everything was recorded in these images.

Photo: Winter Channel video capture

The future ” El Azufre ” ski center, located in Malargüe (in the south of the Mendoza province), is making great strides and is generating expectations in snow sports fans.

The ambitious project, which hopes to be an important tourist center , will be a model ski center for having renewable energy for its operation, being 100% self-sustainable and for the quantity and quality of snow that guarantees one of the longest seasons in the region. .

For months a team of specialists has been carrying out arduous work to develop the Master Plan for “the largest snow station in the Southern Cone”. Everything has been recorded in images that were compiled and edited into a video .

“While the world in a pandemic stopped, the El Azufre team continued forward. A summary of the effort, work, commitment and passion of this team, in the long and arduous path of developing the world's first sustainable ski center, ” he says the text that accompanies the audiovisual piece.

The imposing landscapes, the snowy peaks and the amount of snow accumulated at the base and on the peaks of the El Azufre Valley hills are the protagonists of this video produced and edited by the Winter Channel production company and that in a few hours did not take long to spread among snow lovers.