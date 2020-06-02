Exclusion of a councillor for the Rimouski: “the link of confidence is broken”
The mayor of Rimouski, Marc Parent, has repeated a few times, at a public meeting on Monday evening, that the relationship of trust was broken between the members of its city council, and councillor Virginia Proulx.
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
RIMOUSKI – “The trust relationship between Ms. Proulx, and the members of the city council is broken,” repeated the mayor, Marc Parent several times during the meeting of the municipal council of Rimouski, on Monday evening. This is the response that he often provided to the questions of some citizens and journalists to explain the exclusion of the deliberations of the committees plenary of the municipal councillor of the district of Bic, Virginia Proulx.
Mr. Parent indicated that this decision taken by the majority of the members of the city council following “a succession of events that, over the months, had helped to weaken the bonds of trust that the counselors had with Ms. Proulx”. “[…] Some advisers had informed of their intention to cease to sit in the plenary meetings because they feared that some of the comments that they would be in-house, under the guise of privacy, to be made public. We had to proceed to a vote.” The mayor said they had found this very difficult time.
He is planning to appeal to professional services, aimed at finding solutions to rebuild the bond of trust. “Our intention is to continue working as we have always worked in the City of Rimouski : in harmony and in the respect of others.”
Censured in social networks
Marc Parent and two councillors have expressed their outrage at the vehemence of some of the remarks made to their place in the social networks. Some speak of a municipal council whose members would be forced to silence, victims of intimidation in case of dissent, and forced to acquiesce to the decisions of the mayor. Some other allege that Virginia Proulx would have been a victim of sexism and that the city council would be a dictatorial system. “I would tend to believe that many of those who make unwarranted comments would have difficulty doing the work each of us does,” said mayor Parent.
“I’m really weakened and appalled by the comments of some of the citizens in our regard, was keen to clarify the counselor Jennifer Murray during a long speech that sometimes resembled a cry from the heart. I take it personal. It touches me emotionally, in the deepest part of me. When I hear that we are silenced, it is something that is completely false. I am dealing with sheep, follower. I’m not someone who has the language in his pocket; I am able to express myself when I feel the need. We are treated to dictatorial structure. It is no matter what! I am always receptive to the comments of my constituents and of the people!”
“I have had comments that my colleagues had about misogynist, continued Mrs. Murray, who was elected eleven years ago. I find that these are about really serious! I’ve always been the youngest woman elected to the city council. It has not always been easy. I had to take my place […]. The words misogynist, compared to my male colleagues are completely false. On the contrary, the men who surround me have a very great respect, a great team spirit, they are funny and it’s so fun to work together.”
Jennifer Murray has also defended comments referring to the intimidation and the fear to be victims of the councillors. “To hear, one does not need to scream and shout out of breath that it is not okay! I think the best way is to talk intelligently, in respect. I have always managed to debate, to argue my point of view and, quite often, I managed to change the decisions because, I believe, of my attitude and because I really like the team work. I find that debates are healthy.”
The elected has expressed his exasperation in front of all the insults that she and her colleagues can be the prey. “It is human and, a moment given, when we treat of dishonest, sheep, muzzled, and all characteristics are pejorative and negative, so that you have the strength to stand before the people, to position itself and defend the people, I find it quite “cheap shot“. We can have our quota. It’s just really tiring and harassing!” According to her, it is not necessary to “get out of the group or trying to take other paths to reach our purposes”.
Saying sorry of the situation surrounding the exclusion of Virginia Proulx and hope that the council come to a settlement, his counterpart Grégory Thorez continued in the same vein, taking him also to defend to be a sheep, adding that the attacks against him, the mayor and other municipal advisors are subject to in the social networks constitute what is “the hardest to bear.” “A right of expression is not a right to slander!” The councilman added that all the elected representatives have the right to dissent.