Excrement on the walls, urine, sun launched: vandalism little ragoûtant in a golf club gaspé

Club de golf Fort-Prével, in the sector of Saint-Georges-de-Malbaie, has been the victim of vandalism last week.
29 June 2020 17: 58
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
If the opening of the golf season is synonymous with a return to normal and recovery of a beloved sport, party goers have rather taken the opportunity to vandalizing two cottages for rental at the golf club of gaspésie Fort-Prével, last week.
Excrement on the walls, urine in the living room, chairs launched by the doors, etc., This is a nasty surprise that was waiting for employees of the housekeeping of the Fort-Prével after the departure of two groups of young people who had rented two cottages on the site.
“It was a party group in our cottages. An obvious lack of knowledge of how to live. We found it appalling to find our facilities in this state”, laments the president of the board of directors, Gilles Pelletier. The landlords, a group of twenty-somethings from outside the region, had booked via the platform Booking.com.
If the chairman of the board of directors has decided to make the event public, it is to invite its colleagues from the hospitality industry to have special attention in order to avoid these incidents unfortunate.
An early-season record
If these events can be daunting, the beginning of the season, the Fort-Prével him, is not. According to Mr. Pelletier, it might even be the best season since the site has been assigned by the SEPAQ, in 2016. “We are surprised the response of people,” says Mr. Pelletier. Not only the golf course attracts fans, but the camping facilities and cottages are also very popular. 28 pitches for VR are complete and the cabins are occupied at 90% of capacity, according to Mr. Pelletier.