Exemptions for athletes to travel to the United States

The professional athletes will be allowed to move to the United States.

May 23, 2020 22h48

The canadian Press

The u.s. secretary of homeland Security, Chad Wolf, decreed that professional athletes are allowed to move to the united States in spite of the restrictions related to the pandemic of the COVID-19, including the closing of borders.

This decision was announced Friday, will include athletes from the NHL, major league Baseball, the NBA, the PGA, the ATP and the WTA.

“The sporting events professionals offer important economic benefits, even if they are presented in-camera, thanks to income from advertising and television, as well as through the needs of hospitality, catering and cleaning”, is stated in the decree.

It is also mentioned that the circuits in professional sports have presented ways to kick-start their activities, while ensuring the health and safety of athletes, staff and supporters.

The athletes, who will arrive in the United States will nevertheless need to have to submit to drug testing, if necessary.

