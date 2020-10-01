Experiences and tips from a Mendoza food lover, to take notes!
We interview Mariela Gallardo, a talented sommelier and hygiene and safety technician. He tells us about the gastronomic details on his travels, and his love for food and wines. He also advises us how to take advantage of culinary experiences with greater enjoyment. Health!
In our section “I am a Food Lover ” we interviewed Mariela Gallardo today. At 47 years old, she is a Sommelier, and also a Technician in Hygiene and Safety, and a Physical Education Teacher. He is a founding partner of the sparkling wine cellar “A la Par”. She has worked as a food and beverage supervisor in different winery and hotel restaurants, for which she has been in permanent contact with cooks, waiters, restaurateurs and other actors in the catering industry.
Food Lovers: – Do you define yourself as a food lover ?
Mariela Gallardo: – Yes, I love being in my kitchen, thinking and planning our daily meals. It is my refuge, our moment of conversations.
FL: – How did your passion for gastronomy come about?
MG: -In principle, a passion inherited from my mother, who in those years already incorporated healthy cooking. Then I sharpened my knowledge and enthusiasm thanks to having the possibility to travel within Argentina and other countries.
FL: – Do you like to eat alone or also to cook?
MG: – Both, and I enjoy cooking.
FL: – In your free time, do you prefer to go out to eat or stay at home?
MG: – Staying at home … receiving friends, I am lucky to have many friends ” food lovers .” And my house becomes everyone's restaurant.
FL: – What do your family and friends ask you to cook?
MG: – We love to eat rice and we prepare it in many ways. It's something we get as a garnish in India. There we learned about the versatility of this product.
FL: – Which dish is best for you and which is your favorite?
MG: – Sauteed in general, varied Chop suei, veg and non veg. With curries, ginger, masala. But I am also passionate about making and eating varieties of salads with the thousands of possible variants that before ours we could not imagine combining. Couscous, seeds, seasoning reductions, general vegetable sprouts, new vegetables (from India and France).
FL: – What is your favorite wine?
MG: – It depends on the occasion. But we almost always or always look for sparkling wines or champagnes.
FL: – What is your favorite gourmet product?
MG: – Good quality condiments. That they add a personal touch to your food.
FL: – Your favorite junk food or candy?
MG: – Burgers and chocolates.
FL: – What utensil cannot be missing in your kitchen?
MG: -A good frying pan and my knives.
FL: – Favorite restaurant or bar to eat in Mza?
MG: -Saffron
FL: – What kind of food do you like the most when choosing where to go out to eat?
MG: – That it has a versatile menu, not very extensive and varied. Various meats, pasta and salads, and using good raw materials.
FL: – What is your favorite destination in the world?
MG: – France
FL: – Favorite restaurant in the world? An unforgettable dish?
MG: – One of the 5 restaurants of the Saint Regis Hotel in Mumbai – India (Yuuka) An unforgettable dish was Caramelized Duck on fire, in situ.
FL: – What gastronomic products do you buy on your trips?
MG: – Traditional spices of each place, new or innovative and cookbooks.
FL: – Any tip for our readers ” food lovers “?
MG: -One tip is to try different local cuisines (accompanied by regional wines) either in your place of origin or when you travel. It is the way to know each culture.
I followed Mariela on her Instagram:
Follow me on my networks: Facebook Alicia Sisteró Instagram @aliciasistero Twitter @aliciasistero