Experts have called that a bad Breakfast
Everyone knows about the importance and benefits of the first meal. However, many do not give much importance to the selection of foods and Breakfast anything. According to experts, some of the dishes that we eat in the morning, not only do no good but can harm the health.
Doctors definitely do not recommend eating cereal for Breakfast and instant noodles, because no vitamins and minerals in them. In addition, in the cereals bags a lot of sugars, that is bad for the figure and for health. Because of the large amounts of sugar should not afford in the morning pastries, cakes, candies. If you want to drink tea with sweets, it is better to prefer marshmallows or dark chocolate.
Experts do not recommend to choose for Breakfast, white bread, cakes and rolls. Their use not only hurts the figure, but also brings a sense of satiety. The hunger will Wake up again 30 minutes later.
Salami and sausages are also not suitable for the morning meal. They have a lot of salt and additives that can adversely affect digestion. If you want meat, nutritionists advise to cook a piece of chicken breast or Turkey.