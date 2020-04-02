Experts have told how during the quarantine, to enhance the security of online conferencing
In connection with the quarantine entered from-for threats of distribution COVID-19, many salaried workers, as well as teachers and students began to work from home using a program for online communication.
The specialists of the international developer of antivirus software, expert in the field of cyber security company ESET told how to improve security online video which became especially popular during the quarantine, when the majority of employees work from home.
The relevant information is published on the website ESET.
“Today, almost a third of the population is forced isolation because of the threat of infection COVID-19. That is why many employees, teachers and students began to work from home using a program for online communication. Experts ESET have prepared a few guidelines that will help to increase the security of video conferencing,” – said in the message.
According to the report, data breaches often happen unintentionally. For example, on a whiteboard behind the person’s specific confidential information from a previous online meeting. Therefore, before the beginning of the conversation, you need to ensure that the web camera does not have any sensitive data.
The next step, according to experts, is to install a password, so that the conversation could join only the designated person. Usually, when you create a conference, a password is generated automatically, and all who were invited to the conversation, needs to enter it. However, it is not necessary to insert the password in the links to the meeting. The initiator of the conference can also fully control who joins the conversation, leaving users in the standby mode.
The company also added that it is necessary to set up a secure data transmission. In many applications the video calls are encrypted by default. Some services encrypt by default, only the chat, in this case, the encryption of video you need to install yourself. Sometimes apps also allow you to set restrictions on the files that entrants can submit. For example, you can prohibit the sending of executable files formatage.
According to experts of ESET, most platforms allow you to control who and when has joined the call. In the list of participants are also often available information about the time of the connection and disconnection of users, so you can check whether the user is present during the entire duration of a call.
In addition, the experts recommend limiting access to the screen.
“Limit the ability to share screen for the host or the person who chooses the host. So you can avoid the risk of data loss. When sharing the screen share only the necessary programs and not the entire desktop. Because even the icon or file name on your desktop may contain sensitive information,” according to the company.
The company ESET, a leading developer of solutions in the field of computer security and is an expert in the field of IT security. The company was founded in 1992 in Slovakia and today is represented in more than 180 countries around the world.