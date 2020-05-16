Explore contemporary art at the MAC
Catherine Martellini
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: Elisabet Davids
The work “A Lot of Sorrow” (2013-2014), © Ragnar Kjartansson and The National
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
Who has not already stumbled against a piece in a desperate search to find the meaning ? If these questions are an integral part of the artistic experience, does nothing to strengthen then with more information.
It is this that has, as its mission, the Museum of contemporary art of Montreal (MAC), notammentavec to the media section of his Web site, where one can discover at his rhythm the work of individual artists through interviews with these, but also with curators and people from other backgrounds.
John Zeppetelli, director general and chief curator of the MAC, and other stakeholders, including the writer Kim Thúy, comments on the works involved the artist Teresa Margolles, including its overwhelming Pesquisas, a photographic work brutal that includes the face of missing women from the city of Juárez, Mexico. Viviane Michel, president of Quebec native Women, in fact, a parallel with the situation of missing aboriginal women in Quebec.
Some of the journey museum take sometimes several hours if you watch diligently all the material put at our disposal. It was the case of the exhibition of the icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, presented in 2016, including the implementation of A Lot of Sorrow, was the performance of the band the National, who played 105 times in a row the piecee Sorrow. For those who have not had the opportunity to listen to it until the end, due to lack of time, the artist is on this colossal undertaking, the same as on The Visitors.
The MAC has even made available to the public microsites that allow downright to redo the itinerary within the museum’s major exhibitions. Thus, we can virtually follow the exposure time,unfinished, Patrick Bernatchez, by clicking on a room after the other to access a wealth of information on the work that each of them has sheltered.
The blog also has several posts that shed new light on some works, notably under the heading aptly called Dare to question. We learn, for example, that the painting Famous Face (1987), Shirley Wiitasalo, don’t hide may not be a face, as its title indicates, however, but could be an attempt to circumvent this tendency to always detect human faces or other designs where there is not.
The MAC plans to enhance its online offer in the next few weeks.