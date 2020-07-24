Explosion fires caused by cigarette butts crushed in flower pots and flower beds to Montreal
July 24, 2020 8: 45 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The fires started by cigarette butts crushed in flower pots and flower beds seem to have become a scourge in Montreal.
Since the beginning of the current year, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SSIM) has found that these butts badly off had led up to this week 125 fires, compared to 50 in 2019.
The SSIM recalls that the materials used in potting soils to plants, such as peat or sphagnum moss, are flammable. A cigarette butt off in this soil so it can easily cause a fire.
Firefighters also remind us that it can take between four and five hours between the time when a cigarette is crushed and the appearance of the first flame, which may then communicate to a terrace, a balcony or even a house.
When a butt is off to the outside, the SSIM recommends that you use an ashtray protected from the wind and placed on a stable surface, or a tin with a good depth filled with moist sand or water.
The 125 fires caused by cigarette butts in Montreal have so far caused $ 1 million damage, according to the fire department.