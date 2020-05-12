Explosion in Saint-Joachim: a man in a critical condition

May 12, 2020

The fire broke out around 19: 45 after an explosion in a residential garage of the rue Fortin in Saint-Joachim.

May 11, 2020 22.55

Updated at 23h18

Marc Allard

The Sun

A 64 year-old man was severely burned in a fire following an explosion in a garage at Saint-Joachim, in the MRC of la Côte-de-Beaupré.

“The victim was transported to hospital in a critical state,” says Valerie Smith, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The victim was doing work in this place. Ignoring for the moment what caused the explosion.

According to the initial findings of the police, the fire seems to be of incidental nature, ” says Ms. Beauchamp. But the investigators of the major crimes that have been mobilized given the severity of the event.

