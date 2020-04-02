Exposed for sale the “perfect” SUV of Lamborghini LM002
This particular model LM002, the first owner got in 1997. After the change of the 4 owners, the car passed 13 690 km, was in a British firm. In 2019 the specialists of this company restored the car. To do this, took it apart, upgraded suspension parts, gearbox, engine and the hinged equipment.
Following the restoration of LM002 got the blue tint of the body Metallizato Blu Acupulco, the interior, leather, light gray tint, and floor mats, which used wool.
Judging by the pictures, the car has a winch. The car is equipped with “aspirated” V12 5.2 litre that develops 426 HP and 500 Nm, with which the 5-skorodna manual transmission.
Last year rumors spread that the authorities Lamborghini wants to expand the family SUV and release a “spiritual successor” LM002. The novelty will be focused on the roads and the vehicle recall Jeep Wrangler.