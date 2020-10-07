The resignation of the ambassador to Russia, Alicia Castro, is the most explicit example of the internal differences in the Government. President Alberto Fernández faces devaluation, but not of the dollar but of his credibility.

The resignation of Alicia Castro highlights the problems that the Government has had since its inception: the differences in criteria and even ideologies between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and the fight for leadership. Alicia Castro's letter is descriptive. He expresses his gratitude towards Cristina and does not mention the president. He does not know it. It is clear that it was Cristina who appointed her and to whom she responds.

But also, after the statements that Castro had made, the President did not dismiss her. This shows the enormous complexity involved in making decisions in Argentina. In the same letter, to which many in Kirchnerism surely adhere, there is a clear message against Sergio Massa, who is another of the pillars of the Frente de Todos. This is the descriptive profile of what happens in the Front of All; that of a divided cabinet and a government to which the pandemic added additional stress to the problems it already had.

Alberto still has no identity of his own. At the beginning of the administration he had some attempt, but that identity has been shattered.

More differences

The administration of economic policy is also a focus of internal conflict. Even in the renegotiation with the IMF . What happens if the fund agrees and offers to pay the 5 billion dollars that had remained pending from the agreement with Macri ? Alberto might want to accept them, but that would generate even ideological tension in the hard wing of the Frente de Todos because it would indicate that there is no autonomy. Argentina needs to build credibility and generate a sustainable plan. But above all to have political credibility.

Alberto's underlying problem is devaluation. But not the dollar, but the devaluation of his word. More and more when it is increasingly notable that the real power is in the Patria Institute and in the office of the presidency of the Senate than in Balcarce 50.