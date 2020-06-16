Extension of the PKU… and the closure of the canada-us border [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Tuesday
June 16, 2020 10: 57 am
Updated at 12: 00
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Delivery of canadian emergency (PCU) will be available for two more months.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday morning.
“Some sectors will bounce back more quickly than others. A lot of people will find work, but this will not be all the world,” said Mr. Trudeau to justify his decision.
“It means that if you touch the PCU and that you can’t return to work – because you can’t find work or that it is not possible at this time – you will continue to receive your$ 2,000 per month,” he detailed.
We understand that the criteria for receiving this assistance will remain the same.
The new democrats had called for an extension of the measure and presented their demand as a condition for their support in a confidence vote on the grants on Wednesday, in the Commons.
The bloquistes continued, Tuesday morning, to seek a change to the PCU so that it does not discourage the return to work.
Canada-u.s. border
Ottawa and Washington agreed to extend by another month the restrictions on travel between the two countries.
Only travel essential will continue to be permitted until 21 July.
“It is a decision that will protect the people of the two sides of the border while we continue the fight against the COVID-19”, said Mr. Trudeau in his press conference daily.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 152 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend, on average, 33 000 tests per day in Canada. About 2 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, we have identified 99 of 331 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8186 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 054 cases in Quebec, including 5242 death; 32 554 cases in Ontario, of which 2538 deaths; 7453 case in Alberta, of which 151 deaths; 2745 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 683 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 304 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 160 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
Le Soleil