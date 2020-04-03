F1: Lawrence Stroll sets the bar high for Aston Martin as early as 2021
Photo: Charles Coates Getty Images
The billionaire quebec Lawrence Stroll (right)
The billionaire quebec Lawrence Stroll has put the bar very high for its Formula 1 team, which will be renamed Aston Martin Racing as of 2021.
Since the acquisition of Force India by a Stroll to the summer of 2018, the team — renamed the quickly Racing Point — a finished seventh out of 10 in the constructors ‘ championship in 2018 and 2019. A goal that it has to be revised upwards in a statement released by the team Racing Point Wednesday.
“We continue to invest in the team to give everyone the necessary resources and we will see the impact of these efforts as early as this year at Racing Point, was first mentioned Stroll, who rarely speaks in the media. But with the name Aston Martin comes more pressure and expectations. We have to be competitive from the start. “
His son, Lance, is one of the drivers owners of his team, alongside the Mexican Sergio Perez. Stroll, son, finishing respectively 12th and 18th in his first two seasons in F1 with team Williams, before finishing 15th last year at Racing Point.
Lawrence Stroll had announced last January that he would take the steering wheel of the vehicle manufacturer of british luxury in the difficulty of Aston Martin within the framework of an investment consortium that he leads — a transaction that will have implications even in the world of F1. A grueling experience, in the opinion of the Montrealers over the age of 60 years.
“The process of investment in this brand of car has required all my attention and my energy for several months, spoke of one whose fortune is estimated at 2.6 billion US $ by the us magazine ‘Forbes’. I have spent many sleepless nights. At the same time, this was one of the transactions, the most exciting of my career. “
On Monday, the shareholders of Aston Martin Lagonda approved an investment of 536 million pounds sterling, sustained by an injection of 260 million pounds of new capital the consortium Yew Tree — a group of investors led by Stroll.
André Desmarais, president and co-chief executive officer of the conglomerate Power Corporation of Canada, as well as business men, Jonathan Dudman, John Idol, John McCaw, Michael de Picciotto and Silas Chou _ a long-standing partner of Stroll _ are also part of the consortium.
In the framework of the investment, Stroll will become executive chairman of Aston Martin and the iconic company, which has seen the light of day in 1913, will have its own racing team F1 as early as 2021.
“A devastating pandemic “
Stroll has also approached the issue of the pandemic of the COVID-19. He said that as an actor of the motorsport, ” we are all very frustrated not to run, but we all understand the situation in this world struggle and therefore, we remain at home “.
“I don’t think that there is an area of public life or affairs that has not been touched by this devastating pandemic and the community of races fits certainly the best it can, he said. That being said, I have a long-term vision in Formula 1 and I believe that this is only a temporary pause in this adventure. “
He added that Racing Point contributes currently to the project ‘Pitlane’, an initiative of the F1 teams have settled in the Uk whose aim is to convert their factory to the manufacture of respirators for the patients with the coronavirus.
For the moment, the season 2020 needs to be put in motion with the Grand Prix of Canada on June 14.