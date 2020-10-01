Fabiola Yañez was appointed coordinator of all Latin American First Ladies
The Argentine first lady assumed on September 29 and for a period of one year, the general coordination of the Alliance of Spouses of Heads of State and Representatives (ALMA). What is it about and what interests will govern your participation?
The honorable position positions her as a leader in the region and with great capacity to articulate efforts around complex causes of great relevance to promote comprehensive social protection .
“I want to sincerely thank you for the trust you place in me to assume the General Coordination of this noble Alliance of Spouses of Heads of State and Representatives, our dear ALMA . We are going to strive to continue with equal commitment and responsibility ”, were the first words of Fabiola Yañez.
The transfer of command, which since its birth in August 2019 coordinated the first lady of the Republic of Paraguay, Silvana Abdo, was carried out through a videoconference. The virtual meeting was attended by the first ladies of: Brazil, Michele Bolsonaro; Ecuador, Rocío de Moreno; Honduras, Ana García; Panama, Yazmín de Cortizo.
“Dear Fabiola, we are all aware that these are not easy times to face new challenges, that is why we greatly value your decision to assume the coordination with responsibility and determination to continue working together for our common goals. Today we give the general coordination of ALMA to the First Lady of the Argentine Republic, who from the beginning has participated actively and committed in the Alliance ”were the words Silvina Abdo, First Lady of Paraguay, regarding the new role of Fabiola Yañez.
“Although it is a great challenge, I am convinced that it will give us the opportunity to work and contribute to continue contributing our vision, sharing values, principles, in pursuit of the meeting of good practices that benefit our countries. It is a collective effort, ”Fabiola Yañez remarked.
The moment of the “handover of command”.
ALMA was born from a frank and constructive dialogue between Latin American First Ladies, in support of the development of government management in each country. The priority issues of established work are: childhood, education, women, youth, migrants and climate change. The countries that comprise it are: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic.
Fabiola Yañez will reveal the actions that she will carry out, which will be based on the lines of action proposed by the joint declaration of first ladies, on the occasion of the emergence of Alma in August 2019.
Joint Statement of First Ladies
In the declaration of the Alliance of Spouses of Heads of State and Representatives agreed on August 6, 2019, the First Ladies express the desire to expand relations and mutual collaboration in various areas. In addition to strengthening collaboration ties to facilitate the exchange of good practices and experiences, the result of which allows them to create the necessary synergies to support the efforts of the authorities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
Likewise, the First Ladies undertake to promote actions to support joint initiatives and effectively support the efforts of the competent authorities and entities of each State in the following areas:
– Health & Wellness.
– Inclusive education.
– Economic and social empowerment of women.
– Development of safe communities free from all types of violence.
– Inclusion and Equity.