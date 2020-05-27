Face the COVID-19, and the heat wave in NURSING homes
With the current buildings, provide air conditioning to all residents in NURSING homes is a challenge. Sometimes it is even impossible.
The mother of Claudine Léveillé, who lives at the CHSLD Mont-Tremblant, has always been hot. “In the winter, it is necessary to open the window of his room,” said Claudine Léveillé. Just imagine summer, in the heat. Impossible to live without air conditioning. With the COVID-19, the install, however, was not a trivial matter. “I was obliged to get a doctor’s note for it to have the air conditioning in the room ! said Claudine Léveillé. He needed a medical clearance. “
The NURSING homes also called, she said, as the air conditioner and its filter are cleaned by a firm certified before the device is installed. Contacted in this regard, the CISSS, Laurentides has not denied this information, suffice to say that he had put “tags” in order to “ensure to protect” this vulnerable clientele and ” at-risk of contracting transmitted diseases (e.g. : the légionelose) by air conditioners that are not properly maintained “.
Claudine Léveillé has finally decided to buy a new air conditioner to cool more quickly, his mother paralyzed. It was installed Monday afternoon.
With the COVID-19, the policy on air conditioners and fans vary from one institution to another. Many managers were looking forward to the recommendations of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) in the matter. But, in a “notice of acting” published on Monday in the end of the day, the INSPQ has returned the ball in the camp of the CHSLD : up to them to decide whether it is appropriate to use these devices during the pandemic.
The ministry of Health and social Services has issued a ministerial directive on Tuesday. “It is necessary to use all possible means so that there is air-conditioning, dehumidification and areas of freshness in NURSING homes “, summarizes, in an interview, Marguerite Blais, minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers.
Managers, she said, must be ” very creative “. “We can’t bring everyone together,” she said. It is necessary to multiply the areas of freshness in the sections COVID and non-COVID. “
Marguerite Blais did illusionne not, however. “We will not have time to put everything in place within two or three days, said the minister. But the p.-d. g. of CIUSSS and CISSS have the obligation, by June 1, to transmit to the department of Health and social Services a report on what they are going to do [this summer] for each establishment. “
Race to air-conditioners
In CHSLD de Montreal, the race for air conditioners is switched on.
“Many patients already have one,” said Dr. Sophie Zang, cocheffe assistant of the accommodation in the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. We will all install it. “Protective measures will be taken to prevent the current of air generated by the air conditioner or the fan does not project the droplets of the virus in the corridors of a CHSLD.
“We do not worry for the warm units where all patients are infected and where the staff is dressed accordingly at all times,” says Dr. Sophie Zang. We do not worry no more for the units where there are only people who have been declared negative to the COVID-19. The real concerns are about patients with suspected, waiting for a test. “
In these cases, ” she explains, screens will be installed to prevent the droplets to be propelled to the outside of the chamber. The fans on foot, them, will need to be fixed and not oriented towards the door. “The ones in the ceiling and on the wall, for the moment, it is not,” says Dr. Sophie Zang.
The CIUSSS of Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal, air conditioners are installed at the request of residents and / or families, in the cold zone.
“As we are not going to consolidate residents in common areas are air-conditioned, we have ordered and we will install the additional equipment when needed,” said his spokesman, Carl Thériault.
The CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal ensures that installation of air conditioners will start this week, ” starting with the customer the most vulnerable.”
Robert Tremblay, a resident of the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci confined for 72 days, waiting for this moment with impatience. “It must be 50 degrees in my room,” said the 60-year old man, who is paralyzed. It is hot enough to cook an egg ! “He said that he has received a wash of cold water at lunch and dinner to cool off. “When I request water, I immediately,” he said. But I’ll sleep not a lot this night. “
With the current buildings, provide air conditioning to all residents in NURSING homes is a challenge. Sometimes it is even impossible. “THE CHSLD Auclair [in Montreal], the electrical system could not support this, said Dr Jean-Pascal Oulachi, who is working there. There is a problem on the level of the ability. “
The doctor points out that the tours of hydration have been dubbed these days. Cold compresses are also available to residents.
Diane Dagennais, she was excited that her childhood friend, suffering from spina-bifida, or cool in his room at the CHSLD Paul-Émile-Léger, Montreal. “The heat is intense on the 6th floor “, she said. Small comfort : his friend was able to get out for the first time on Tuesday at the outside, after having been confined to his room for more than a month and a half. “You can imagine the happiness of just being in the courtyard “, said Diane Dagennais. Despite the scorching heat, the breeze in the neck is still soft, after a long time of confinement.