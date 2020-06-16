Face-to-Face deadly to The pine Marten in the Gaspé

June 15, 2020

Updated at 22h03

Simon Carmichael

Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun

A young man from L’ange-Gardien, near Quebec city has died and a woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision occurred on route 132 around 15, at La Martre Gaspé.

The death of a man in his twenties was found soon after her arrival in hospital, after it has been extracted from the carcass of his vehicle, in the late afternoon.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Laval resident in his fifties, is still in the hospital after having sustained serious injuries. We do, however, fears not for his life.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, one of the vehicles may have diverted its path, causing the deadly impact. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Highway 132 was re-opened around 19h after having been closed for a few hours in the late afternoon.

Le Soleil

