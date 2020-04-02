Facebook has released a desktop Messenger client for Windows and macOS
Currently, people more than ever rely on technology to communicate. Users can interact, to see their relatives and friends, attend a virtual event from the comfort of home. This was especially true in the current tense situation caused by the pandemic coronavirus. Today, the company launched a Facebook version of the app for messaging and video calls Messenger for desktop systems.
There are a large number of services and applications, allowing to exchange text messages and make video calls. One of the most popular is Facebook Messenger, which previously could be used in web browsers or on mobile devices. Now the developers have released an official Facebook client for computers running Windows and macOS.
Desktop Messenger client will provide users with everything they need for comfortable communication functions, including the ability to send text messages and video calls. Supported notifications, stickers, emojis, gifs, and sync chats across devices of a user. There is a built in dark mode, which will reduce eye strain at night.
If you prefer to use a full fledged app instead of the web version, the desktop client Facebook Messenger will surely interest you. Now it is available for download in the official Microsoft stores Store and Mac App Store.