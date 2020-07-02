Facebook recommends wearing a mask
Agence France-Presse
SAN FRANCISCO — “Wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19”: this message will be displayed before any other on Facebook and Instagram while the United States is home to more than 400 000 new infections daily with the disease for several days.
“With the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the United States, we put an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear a mask and inform them of other tips related to prevention through our information center dedicated,” said the giant of social networks on Thursday.
Alone, the platform Facebook is used every day by $ 1.73 billion people.
The recommendation will be distributed first to us users, before being extended more widely in the world.
Make the mask-wearing compulsory is not a small feat in a country where this attribute, or its absence, has often become a sign eminently political.
The most ardent supporters of president Donald Trump does not wear rarely. The president himself never wear them when the press could see it.
Other invoke their manhood, their freedom or even “breathing apparatus that God has given us”, as recently a lady at a hearing in municipal in Florida. A security guard has been shot and killed for having asked a customer to cover her face before entering the store.
But the us authorities have admitted not to totally control the rebound of the epidemic.
At least 52 898 new infections with the coronavirus have been recorded in the United States in 24 hours, a record level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the count Wednesday at 20: 30, eastern daylight time, of the Johns Hopkins University, in which reference is made.
The beaches have been closed in Florida, as in all the restaurants in a large part of California.
The pandemic has killed at least 517 000 deaths in the world, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources. The United States total at this stage more than 128 000 deaths over 2.7 million cases.
Throughout the “Great confinement”, Facebook has stepped up measures to relay messages of health organizations global and local, to prevent the spread of misinformation and scams related coronavirus, and support SMES severely affected.