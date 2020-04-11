Facilities for seniors are forgotten
In the building of Villeray non-certified Habitat 1460, a majority of tenants (51 of 71) were more than 70 years.
Housing for seniors within NPOS have the impression to preach in the desert. Since the beginning of the crisis in the coronavirus, they follow to the letter the government directives to protect their residents. Yet, despite a bill that is inflated, they will not be able to reach emergency assistance, in contrast to private residences for seniors.
Delivery of meals to the doors, more frequent cleaning, control of inputs and outputs : the safety instructions dictated by Quebec to curb the spread of the coronavirus have pushed the expenditure of institutions for the elderly.
The government Legault announced on march 30, an emergency aid of $ 133 million to institutions that cater to seniors. Of this amount, 40 million are intended for private seniors ‘ residences (RPA) certified.
The réseau québécois des OSBL d’habitation, are believed to have been unjustly forgotten. More than 200 establishments in the collection which houses a senior clientele will not be entitled to valuable boost, so that they, too, must deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.
Not to mention the fact that it is non-profit organizations, with financial resources limited, notes the secretary general of the network, Jacques Beaudoin. “For the moment, they can play on a line of credit to pay for the additional expenses, but it is sure it will catch up with them sooner rather than later,” he argued.
The Network has rightly questioned the minister of Seniors and Family caregivers, Marguerite Blais, but ” the decisions are slow in coming “, they said. The cabinet of Ms Blais did not respond to the requests of the Duty at the time when these lines were written.
“Uneven “treatment
“We take our responsibilities in the same way, whether it is a residence certified or not. You should receive the same, ” laments the end of the line Celine Lacasse, coordinator of community service, and rental for Space The Crossing, in Montreal.
It is well placed to judge what ” unequal treatment “. His NPO manages to be both a residence certified RPA from the Centre-South, Habitat Fullum, and a building of Villeray has not this status, Habitat 1460.
However, the instructions of government are evenly applied to both locations, she says. All the more that the building is not certified and hosts a majority of tenants (51 to 71) with over 70 years of age, more likely to have complications in case of infection.
In the case of the RPP, the CIUSSS of the Centre-South has already promised a refund of the additional expenses related to the pandemic. Habitat 1460, nothing is less sure. “This invoice-there, it’s going to take someone to the payroll. We can’t pass it on to the tenants in the next year “, is concerned, Mrs. Lacasse.
The action of the public health service was also uneven since the beginning of the crisis, “says the one who called it even “chaotic” in some respects. On march 12, even before François Legault declared a state of sanitary emergency, the CIUSSS inquired about its requirements for Habitat Fullum. Since then, discussions have taken place on almost a daily basis.
In the case of Habitat 1460, the first call of the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal dates back to the 1st April. “They told me that they were going to send me the information on the virus,” recalls Ms. Lacasse.
A ” lack of arms “
Same sound of bell on the side of Alain Rioux, director general of the Roofs of Mercier. The organization welcomes people of 60 years and more in one of its two buildings. “We are asked to do the same thing as the RPA, but we, we don’t have the staff,” he says.
On Thursday, Mr. Rioux has, however, received ” good news “. The CIUSSS informed him that he was going to incur costs to put on the doors of security officers.
If he has been able to count on the dedication of staff and volunteers — and this has without doubt enabled it to avoid the worst, he said, ” there is a lack of arms “. “Tonight, it was I who spent the meal “, adds the one who has made no secret that a boost of Quebec would be welcome.
“There, what we will miss, it is psychological help. I have people who live at home with masks and gloves. They panic at the idea of catching the virus and dying from it “, he says.
It must be said that the anxiety has ramped up a notch this week. The institution has recorded its first case of COVID-19, a lady who was transferred Monday to the CHUM. Quickly, the news has had the effect of a shock. “I didn’t have a lot of offenders, but those who did not listen to, who fled in a taxi to go and fetch a pint of milk, it is finished,” explains Mr. Rioux.
The seven people who have been in contact with the resident infected have been tested and are waiting for their result. To do this, the director has had to make pressure on the public health, which preferred to await the outbreak of a second case before you send a team. “I told them that I didn’t want to wait for it to degenerates “, lance-t-il.