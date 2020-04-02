Fake-quarantine time to finish: the analyst suggested that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to introduce a “smart quarantine”
Candidate of political Sciences, analyst and publicist, Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the future Victor Andrus explained why quarantine farce need to finish and move on to reasonable quarantine measures that will save the economy and save human resources.
The informant Money to publish the proposal of Viktor Andrusiv.
To date, we have not yet passed the peak of the distribution Covid-19 in Ukraine, so the statement about the extension of the quarantine until may 15 should be considered real and reasonable. However, to continue the quarantine in the form in which it is today – makes no sense. Every day?? the number of people who do not adhere to isolation and quarantine will continue to grow for objective reasons.
First, the end of March will affect the income of a large number of citizens. Especially working in the shadow economy (which is 40-50% of the entire economy). It will make them in a variety of ways to restore work, despite the threat of fines. According Infosapiens, 38% of Ukrainians have felt the reduction in income during the quarantine, 74% continue to work, of which 30% were working more than before.
Read: 60% of Ukrainians suffered financial losses due to quarantine: survey data.
Secondly, the current quarantine is unfair to the business. Yesterday the authorities allowed to access the markets. Why allowed to trade grocery stores, markets, and for example, stores toys or clothes? It’s the same format, although it is clear that the toys or clothes don’t belong to the Essentials.
Thirdly, purely from physical reasons a person can not voluntarily be a long time indoors. She will go out walking, find other ways of entertainment. In the end, the person corny had your hair cut. About how now quarantined files, according to the evening traffic in Kiev.
Thus, if we do not move to a new type of quarantine, there is a risk that the quarantine will be meaningless, and would be violated in spades. We propose to move from a rigid quarantine to quarantine is reasonable. This quarantine continues to maintain a ban on public mass meetings, closed schools and kindergartens, etc., but however, it offers a different regulation.
Here is a list of steps that should replace the current quarantine.
- Mandatory masks, goggles, gloves and disinfection. When in 1368 for the first time applied the quarantine, in the time there was no PPE at the appropriate level. Today we allow doctors with protection for work with patients with the virus, thus agreeing that it protects them. So, it is necessary to introduce the mandatory wearing masks, goggles and gloves outside the house. Precisely because of the absence of this it is necessary to impose fines.
- The launch of public transport. It is obvious that from the overlapping of public transport are more likely to suffer poor. It was the right move that may have played an important role in the prevention of mass spread of the virus in the early stages. However, it is now necessary to begin to restore the work of transport, as people will look for other, less controlled methods of travel to work. The restoration of public transport should occur under the following conditions:
– Change start time of work on different types of enterprises. In order to prevent mass overload of transport enterprises and services have to enter a different start time. For example, utilities and production at 8:00, the civil service and local self-government 9:00, services, office staff – 10:00.
– The entrance to public transport only masks, glasses and gloves. Regular disinfection of transport.
- The work shops. It is necessary to restore trade. You can not afford to trade and deny them to others, if in fact it is one and the same format. However, such trade should be tightly regulated:
– To enter the time work only for older people. For example, from 10 to 12, 15 to 17.
– Enter the deleted record. (This function is implemented in the application poboremo.org for all stores)
– Limiting the number of people inside the store.
– Availability control mask, goggles, gloves and disinfection
- Large-scale testing. Unfortunately, running tests is one of the biggest failures of anti-virus struggle. Tests little, they do not know how to use, they are often faulty, instructions in Chinese.
This is not all the steps we prescribed in detail for different groups. However, if you do not run smart quarantine, then after a week the current quarantine will be a farce. And that’s if you take into account that on the nose Easter.
With the recommendations of the expert Alexander Toluna about smart quarantine can be found HERE.