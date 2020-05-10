Fall of the increase in the number of cases of the COVID-19 in Ontario
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
The provincial government continues to provide for the recovery of its economy in the next few days, then the shops will be able to offer the collection of commands on the sidewalks as soon as Monday.
Ontario saw its lowest increase in daily cases of the COVID-19 since march, the province relating to Sunday, 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The authorities have also announced 35 new deaths.
Since the beginning of the crisis, Ontario has reported 20 238 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, after an increase of only 1.5 %, compared to the total of Saturday.
All in all, the virus has been 1634 victims up here.
The number of people hospitalized, in the intensive care unit equipped with ventilators is in decline.
