Family caregivers can now be admitted in hospitals, ” said Blais
The minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais
May 20, 2020 13h37
Updated at 23h02
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Caregivers can now visit at the bedside of their loved ones are hospitalized, under certain conditions, according to a directive sent to the network on Wednesday night.
The minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, had slipped a word in the morning during a parliamentary committee virtual, without however specifying the tags.
The directive, released late Wednesday, lays down that only a caregiver “significant”, which was already present on a regular basis prior to the pandemic, will be able to provide help and support to a hospitalized person.
The patients in the hospital must have benefited from the support of a caregiver prior to the implementation of restrictions on visits imposed by reason of the COVID-19.
Moreover, in its directive, the ministry of Health states that the coming of a caregiver is only allowed when the stay extends beyond 14 days of hospitalization.
“A relaxation could be made for the more vulnerable clients, such as customer geriatric (…) or in a situation of disability, nuance-t-on, however.
No visitor will be allowed to enter in the surgery units. Access to cancer treatment centres will also be limited as much as possible for the patients under treatment and to the staff, said.
Concerning the end of life care, the hospital will only allow one person at a time, for a maximum of three people per 24-hour period, facilitating the significant others identified by the patient.
Ms. Blais suggested during an exchange with the member pq Harold LeBel that his government had to correct a disparity in enabling carers to return to hospital.
“It is a request that we have received, she said. The caregivers did not understand why they could not go to visit a loved one in a hospital.”
The government Legault had already thrown the reins on the visits of carers in certain living environments for seniors.
Thus, on 11 may last, the family caregivers “significant” have been able to reintegrate into NURSING homes and residences, and this, without undergoing a screening test for the COVID-19.
Popular measure
On Wednesday, Ms. Blais suggested that the measure was popular : since a week and a half, 4870 caregivers have been admitted to NURSING homes of the province, while 386 have been denied access, she said.
The minister has not disclosed the reasons for such refusal in commission.