Family idyll: Alessandra Ambrosio touched a rare photo with her lover
The model and her boyfriend are sitting at home, as expected
Alessandra Ambrosio prodlzhaet delight sweet family snapshots. Yesterday, April 1, she demonstrated the kind of beauty growing in her daughter. And today decided to pay attention to the male half of the family. So, she published a photo on which poses with 7-year-old son Noah. The supermodel and the boy lay in an embrace on the pillow: Ambrosio looks proud and happy, and Noah – like allows you to take pictures, but intends to escape and go about their business in the best traditions of his age. Photos gathered a lot of likes and comments. Fans of the 38-year-old Brazilian model admire what Noah became big, and how cute and beautiful it grows.
In stories same Alessandra showed the photo even more interesting for followers with her lover nicolò Oddi. So, former”angel” Victoria’s Secret has taken one of the most popular pastimes among the stars quarantined – cooking. And she does in the company of her boyfriend. In the photo they look happy and contented. Next star placed the sticker symbolizing the house, and love – as if hinting that he and Nicolo with pleasure follow the instructions of physicians regarding the observance of quarantine. Alessandra is dressed in white sweater with patterns and her boyfriend for her – a white t-shirt. Demonstrated Ambrosio and dish on which they are working together. “It’s time to cook!”, – signed model and businesswoman your creation via Instagram stickers.
Interestingly, Alessandra and Nicola are in no hurry to tie the knot. However, it was in a previous relationship Alessandra, Jamie Mazur, with whom they were together from 2005 onwards.