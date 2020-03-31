Family no more: djigan and Of divorce
The girl ceased to hide the problem and told the reasons for the high-profile breakup with rapper.
read 176 times
Insta-diva Oksana Samoilova and djigan separated after 10 years of marriage. The reason for parting became many as a betrayal of the artist and his “strange behavior”. About this offended the woman told herself.
In his social Network the girl quite emotional as he explained that the news about her husband’s infidelity was a real blow.
“I’m filing for divorce” – cut it. According to her, their whole life together was a lie.
“I just lived and believed him, he said such things, swore on our children’s health, begged me not to believe in gossip and rumors, he swore that he loves only me and never changed,” continued Samoilov. She noted that she believed her husband, so she is very “naive” and “good”.
“The second reason you can see for yourself on his page and I think you know what is happening,” she said.
In the conclusion of his speech, Samoilov said that the remains of four children and understands the severity of this act, but alas, love and understanding they have with Dzhiganom will be no more.
Rita Kochergina, [31 March 2020 14:59:12]: