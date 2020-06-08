Fans of BTS equal the gift of their idols to Black Lives Matter
BTS has delivered a performance at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018.
Share
June 8, 2020 9h23
Share
Fans of BTS equal the gift of their idols to Black Lives Matter
SEOUL — fans of BTS have equaled their idols in the levant in 24 hours a million dollars in donations for the movement Black Lives Matter, which is the amount of a donation similar mégastars K-pop, announced Monday the organizers of the collection.
The managers of BTS, which is currently one of the groups of the most popular in the world, announced this weekend that the boy band had given a million dollars to the anti-racism movement in the United States and elsewhere.
“We are against racial discrimination. We condemn the violence,” said the group in a tweet, which has since been retweeted a million times.
The close relationships created by BTS with its fans, and floods it with selfies on social networks, videos and tweets — Korean and English — have helped create a global movement bringing together millions of fans, as the singers call it their “army”.
And the announcement of the donation of BTS has quickly triggered the emergence of the hashtag #MatchAMillion (“Match the million”) and a group of fans, called One in an Army, has launched an online collection.
Monday morning, One in an Army has announced that a million dollars had been pledged by nearly 35 000 donors.
“As BTS, we were able to give a million dollars to pay the bail of persons arrested for demonstrating against police brutality” and support between other movements struggling against racism, they said on Twitter.
None of the organizers of One in an Army is not south Korean, according to the website of this campaign. Most are from North America or Europe.
BTS (short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which means “the Boy scouts are resistant to bullets”) is currently one of the biggest musical phenomena in the world.
It is the first group of K-pop to have reached the peak of sales in the United States and Great Britain and has played sold-out concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, or London, or even inflamed in June 2019 a Stade de France full to bursting.