Fans of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley bothered her honest photos without makeup and filters
Recently 32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a new Instagram photo on which poses without makeup and filters.
Fans became worried after seeing the model like this.
In the photo she looked tired and haggard, and her eyes were dark circles. In the post attached to the frame, the model talked about the importance of conscious samosoglasovannye and General quarantine.
Despite the fact that Rosie has raised such an important subject, a large part of Internet users began to discuss not its message, and published the.
“I like circles under the eyes when working for a long time without proper sleep”, “You look tired, is everything okay?”, “You have something to do with it”.
Usually the skin Huntington-Whiteley looks healthy and radiant, so many women all over the world listen to her beauty tips. So, in many interviews rousey has recommended not to forget that hydration is never too much. A large part of skin funds in the purse of the model — moisturizing.
In a recent interview, Huntington-Whiteley shared that the problem of acne, which is a model long fought, retreated, when she was pregnant with her first child, but after birth came back again.