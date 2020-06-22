Far back, the pandemic “is accelerating”
Latin America has just entered the winter, which it seems that low temperatures are conducive to the spread of the virus. This is where lies the epicentre of the disease.
22 June 2020 8h56
Updated at 13: 24
Mohamad Ali Harissi
Agence France-Presse
DUBAI— On the front of the COVID-19, the good news coming from certain countries must not be deceived : at the global level, the pandemic does not retreat, but “continues to accelerate”, warned Monday the world health Organization.
While in several countries, including France, it is a time of cautious optimism and the déconfinement, the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has enjoyed a virtual conference organized by the emirate of Dubai to launch a new caveat.
“It took more than three months for the first million cases reported. The last million cases has been reported in only eight days,” he said. This demonstrates that the epidemic “continues to accelerate”.
“We know that it is much more than a health crisis, it is a crisis of economic, social and, in many countries, policy. Its effects will be felt over decades”, he added.
Mr. Ghebreyesus has also called on pharmaceutical companies to increase production of dexamethasone, and to “distribute quickly throughout the world,” this steroid proved to be effective to treat patients with the most severely affected by the COVID-19.
Brazil, the second country in the world the most bereaved, behind the United States, has exceeded the threshold of 50 000 dead and two million confirmed cases, the mega-cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro being the most severely affected.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the balance sheet has exceeded these last days the 20, 000 deaths in Mexico, 1000 deaths in Argentina and 8,000 people died in Peru.
In other countries, such as Azerbaijan, the multiplication of new cases, following a déconfinement too early, has led to the establishment of strict measures of reconfinement.
Until the 1st of August, shopping centres, cafes, restaurants and beauty salons of the capital Baku and other major cities will again be closed. The inhabitants will not be allowed to go out as a “once-a-day, for two hours maximum, after you have received via sms to a permission” of the authorities, said prime minister Ali Asadov.
In Portugal, the authorities have strengthened the measures of containment recently loosened in the region of Lisbon, in order to control new outbreaks of the contagion.
In Australia, the appearance of the six foci of contamination in Melbourne, officials have urged their countrymen to avoid travelling in the great city of the South.
In contrast to many countries in Europe, submerged in the spring by the disease, continue to reduce the precautionary measures in favor of a respite from the epidemic.
Cinema at midnight
Thus, Spain was released Sunday from the state health emergency and reopened its border with France, to the delight of the tourists who were able to return to the beaches of the Mediterranean.
In France, the movie theatres, and casinos are allowed to re-open since Monday. Some rooms, such as the cinema Les 5 Caumartin in Paris, have programmed sessions as early as 00: 01. The spectators have been entitled to a VIP welcome and the popcorn is free.
“When we knew that here there was a session of midnight to celebrate the day of resumption, we booked immediately. It’s a great idea to mark the event. This is not our usual schedule, but it will make a nice souvenir after these difficult weeks”, is excited about Loriane, who came with a friend to attend a premiere of the French comedy “Parfums”, Grégory Montel.