Far back, the pandemic “is accelerating”

June 22, 2020

Latin America has just entered the winter, which it seems that low temperatures are conducive to the spread of the virus. This is where lies the epicentre of the disease.

Mohamad Ali Harissi

Agence France-Presse

DUBAI— On the front of the COVID-19, the good news coming from certain countries must not be deceived : at the global level, the pandemic does not retreat, but “continues to accelerate”, warned Monday the world health Organization.

While in several countries, including France, it is a time of cautious optimism and the déconfinement, the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has enjoyed a virtual conference organized by the emirate of Dubai to launch a new caveat.

“It took more than three months for the first million cases reported. The last million cases has been reported in only eight days,” he said. This demonstrates that the epidemic “continues to accelerate”.

“We know that it is much more than a health crisis, it is a crisis of economic, social and, in many countries, policy. Its effects will be felt over decades”, he added.

Mr. Ghebreyesus has also called on pharmaceutical companies to increase production of dexamethasone, and to “distribute quickly throughout the world,” this steroid proved to be effective to treat patients with the most severely affected by the COVID-19.

Latin America has just entered the winter, which it seems that low temperatures are conducive to the spread of the virus. This is where lies the epicentre of the disease.

Brazil, the second country in the world the most bereaved, behind the United States, has exceeded the threshold of 50 000 dead and two million confirmed cases, the mega-cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro being the most severely affected.

Elsewhere in Latin America, the balance sheet has exceeded these last days the 20, 000 deaths in Mexico, 1000 deaths in Argentina and 8,000 people died in Peru.

In other countries, such as Azerbaijan, the multiplication of new cases, following a déconfinement too early, has led to the establishment of strict measures of reconfinement.

Until the 1st of August, shopping centres, cafes, restaurants and beauty salons of the capital Baku and other major cities will again be closed. The inhabitants will not be allowed to go out as a “once-a-day, for two hours maximum, after you have received via sms to a permission” of the authorities, said prime minister Ali Asadov.

In Portugal, the authorities have strengthened the measures of containment recently loosened in the region of Lisbon, in order to control new outbreaks of the contagion.

In Australia, the appearance of the six foci of contamination in Melbourne, officials have urged their countrymen to avoid travelling in the great city of the South.

In contrast to many countries in Europe, submerged in the spring by the disease, continue to reduce the precautionary measures in favor of a respite from the epidemic.

Cinema at midnight

Thus, Spain was released Sunday from the state health emergency and reopened its border with France, to the delight of the tourists who were able to return to the beaches of the Mediterranean.

In France, the movie theatres, and casinos are allowed to re-open since Monday. Some rooms, such as the cinema Les 5 Caumartin in Paris, have programmed sessions as early as 00: 01. The spectators have been entitled to a VIP welcome and the popcorn is free.

“When we knew that here there was a session of midnight to celebrate the day of resumption, we booked immediately. It’s a great idea to mark the event. This is not our usual schedule, but it will make a nice souvenir after these difficult weeks”, is excited about Loriane, who came with a friend to attend a premiere of the French comedy “Parfums”, Grégory Montel.

AFP, ABDULMONAM EASSA

Always in France, the school becomes mandatory on Monday for all students, with the exception of high school students, two weeks of great summer vacation.

“They are clearly better at school with their friends, even for two weeks. It gives a bit of rigor. Otherwise it would be a six-month vacation and to retrieve it from behind, it’s complicated,” said Ghyslain Tinarage, the father of two children of ten and eleven years in the south of France.

Near Paris, the Disneyland amusement park has announced on Monday its re-opening to July 15, with a reception capacity reduced.

The COVID-19 killed, officially at least 468 823 people in the world and has infected more than 9 million, of which 4.2 million are now considered as cured, since China has reported the appearance in December of the disease.

The virus is prompted unexpectedly in a tournament organized in the Balkans for the champion Novak Djokovic without sanitary measures : two of the players of this “Adria Tour”, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the Croatian Borna Coric, announced Sunday evening have been tested positive.

The physical trainer of Djokovic Marko Paniki and the coach of Dimitrov Kristijan Groh have also tested positive, according to the local press, which stated that the N. 1 in the world has quickly moved out of Zadar, where took place games, for Belgrade, where it has been tested on a Monday morning. With Isabelle TURNS to Paris and the offices of the AFP in the world

