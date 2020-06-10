Fatal Accident in a wind park of La Matapédia
10 June 2020
Fatal Accident in a wind park of La Matapédia
A fatal accident occurred at a construction site of a wind park on Lake Alfred, located in Sainte-Irène, in The Matapedia.
The arrival of the paramedics and police officers of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a worker was on the ground, severely injured and unconscious.
“After the examination of the victim, the paramedics were unfortunately found the death of the old man in the forties, resident in the region of Laval,” said the information officer from the SQ, Claude Doiron.
The Sûreté du Québec has dispatched an investigator to the scene in order to attempt to shed light on the causes and circumstances surrounding the death of the individual. The standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace has also sent its investigators to the scene.