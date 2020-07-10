Fatal Collision involving a moped in Quebec city

A violent collision between a car and a motorcycle took place on Thursday evening on the boulevard Henri-Bourassa

July 9, 2020 22h28

Thomas Thivierge

The Sun

A man in his sixties died following a serious collision between a car and a moped on the boulevard Henri-Bourassa in Quebec city on Thursday evening.

According to the information of Étienne Doyon to the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), the police have conducted maneuvers of resuscitation on the victim, who was driving a moped, at the time of their arrival on the scene of the accident.

The death was recorded during the transfer of the individual to a hospital.

As for the driver of the car, he had no visible injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident. For the moment, the investigators dismiss the hypothesis of a criminal act.

The forensic identification was still on the scene of the accident at the end of the evening.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Le Soleil

