Father Holland explained why striker moved to Manchester United

Father Holland striker Erling Alf-Inge Holland explained why his son moved from Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund despite rumours of interest “Manchester United”.

Holland joined the German club in the January transfer window for 20 million euros.

— It is impossible to predict how everything would go to other clubs, ‘ replied Holland Sr. in an interview with TV2 on the question of the failed transition in “Manchester United”. — Perhaps it would have been just as good. We will never know the answer, but we are very pleased with the clubs for which he played. To jump you have to like the whole club, not just coach. This is the most important along with the development of the club over the past 5-10 years.

After moving to Borussia Dortmund Holland championship held in Germany eight matches and scored nine goals.