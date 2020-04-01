Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Head coach of “Galatasaray” Fatih Terim said that he had discharged from hospital and continue to recover from the transferred coronavirus house. 66-year-old eminent specialist was hospitalized a week ago due to discovered COVID-19 and conducted under the supervision of doctors seven days.
– Stay at home as much as possible. And protect yourself, using safety precautions – written by Fatih Terim, thanking doctors for their professionalism.
– Will learn from this experience and after quarantine, spend more time with his family, – said the Turkish expert.
Before it became known that the Vice-President of the Turkish “Galatasaray” Yusuf Gunay was discharged from the hospital after treatment of coronavirus.