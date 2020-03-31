“Fattening him up for quarantine”: the German tuner has presented “bloated” Maserati Levante
The German company Novitec has prepared a new package of improvements for the Maserati Levante. Crossover, named in honor of one of the easterly winds, it is proposed to increase the capacity, and all available units, and to try extra-wide body kit with 22-inch wheels.
SUV Maserati Levante Esteso V2 from Novitec got a widebody-kit, made of high quality polyurethane. The kit consists of eight parts: the lining on the wheel arches, sills and connecting elements for the bumpers. After their installation the width of the crossover is increased to 2.09 meters, that is the front he grows ten inches, and rear – 12. Optionally available carbon-fiber spoiler on the tailgate and vozduhotehnika on the hood. The set can be ordered for performances of Levante and GranSport, Trofeo and GTS a top.
In Novitec offer a program of increasing the power for the entire engine range of the crossover from a diesel V6 to the 3.0 twin-turbo V8 3.8. So, out of the top of the group with 580 forces (720 Nm) will rise to 624 forces (820 Nm), and diesel – from 275 to 322 forces.
V6 3.0 Levante’s after intervention specialists Novitec and installation of the control module to rewrite the maps of the plugs will give 494 of strength is 430.
In addition, Levante tuning Novitec can be equipped with a new control unit and exhaust valves adapted to the increased power the suspension. Ground clearance will 25 millimeters less.
In Ukraine the usual Maserati Levante is now worth between $ 200 81.
