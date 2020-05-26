Fear of a wave of cancers of the breast
Of doctors fear of facing a wave of new cases of breast cancer this summer in Quebec. The quebec program of screening, for women between 50 and 69 years of age, has been pending since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19. The mammography follow-up were slowed down. But the disease continues to hit.
Dr. Sarkis H. Meterissian, surgeon-oncologist at the McGill university health Centre (MUHC), is worried. For more than eight weeks, no woman has undergone mammography within the framework of the quebec Program of breast cancer screening.
“The biggest problem, these are the women with cancer that we don’t know,” said the doctor, co-scientific director of the breast cancer Foundation of Quebec. These cases are going to come. How does it operate ? And if there is a second wave of COVID-19, what will happen ? “
Data
At the MUHC, 400 patients who have already had breast cancer, have had their mammogram follow-up annual postponed, according to Dr. Sarkis H. Meterissian. “They may have a recurrence,” he says. In this centre of reference for investigation designated, over 300 other women are also on a waiting list for a second test, because anomalies have been detected at the first, says Dr. Sarkis H. Meterissian.
“It is urgent that the government make known its plan of action,” he said. How will we manage the tsunami of patients with a new breast cancer in July and in August ? “
Over 350,000 mammograms are performed in Quebec within the framework of the quebec Program of breast cancer screening, according to Eric Pelletier, head of a scientific unit at the national Institute of public health of Quebec. Women 50 to 69 years are invited to undergo a screening test every two years.
“About 1,000 tests, it detects about 6 cases of breast cancer,” said Eric Pelletier. In a year, this represents 2100 cases. Hundreds, therefore, since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Mai-Kim Gervais, surgeon and oncologist at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, fears as a wave of new cases of cancer of the breast. “It’s going to be difficult to cope with in a timeframe of a month, said the doctor. Normally, when one has a cancer diagnosis and that you meet a surgeon, the ministerial directive is to operate within a period of four weeks. “
The centre of radiology of the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont is ” late of 5000 screening mammograms “, according to Dr. Mai-Kim Gervais. A report of tests, which is felt even in his cabinet, after it. The consultations are down 50 %.
The fear
“One of the problems is that women are afraid to spend their mammogram or to see their family doctor, said Dr. Mai-Kim Gervais. We can escape patients like that. “She recalls that protective measures have been put in place to ensure that patients and employees do not contaminate the COVID-19 during these examinations.
Many women do not feel “legitimate” to refer to a lump in her breast in this pandemic COVID-19, according to Cecilia Peugeot, a social worker, coordinator of support programs at the breast cancer Foundation. “A lady in waiting of biopsy, contacted me and asked me, “is it that I can go to the emergency even if I don’t have the symptoms of the COVID-19 ?” she says. Her symptoms were aggravated. “
Lynda Ouellet, who has received a diagnosis of breast cancer two years ago, was detected at the end of march a small bump under one armpit. She believes that, in normal times, it would have called more quickly to get an appointment at the Hospital in Saint-Jérôme. “At the beginning, I said to myself “I’ll wait,” she said. I’ll see if it is a ball of tension. I started to do telework. “
Lynda Ouellet has finally attempted to reach his surgeon. “I felt like I was in the madhouse of Asterix,” she said. I could talk to anyone. I stumbled on voice mailboxes. “She finally saw his surgeon during his or her scheduled appointment every three months. “She was not so happy that I have had much trouble to join it,” she said. She has since had a mammogram, an ultrasound and a biopsy. It waits for the result.
The president of the Association des radiologists du Québec, Dr. Vincent Oliva, believes that screening mammograms should start ” as soon as possible “. “It is suggested to do it in areas where it is possible to walk away, where there is little transmission of the COVID-19,” he says.
Dr. Vincent Oliva considers, however, that the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) has done well in implementing the screening program on pause. It was necessary to proceed to the load shedding due to the pandemic and reduce the risk of contamination of patients and employees.
“This is a decision that is reasonable in the extent where one makes a mammogram every two years,” he says. It should be understood that, when it detects an anomaly, it is very small. It is a cancer in its very early stages. Often, this is not a few weeks or a few months that will make a difference. “
Dr. Geneviève Tondreau points out that Canada recommends a mammogram “every two or three years” in order to reduce the mortality associated with breast cancer in this age group. “In England, their program, that is, every three years,” added the medical officer and the medical director of the quebec Program of breast cancer screening at the regional directorate of Montreal public health.
According to the MSSS, the recovery plan of the screening program is expected to be published in the next few days. Some regions will resume more quickly than others, in the coming weeks, writes the DHSS, in an e-mail.