Fear of the future? The pandemic caused the united states among the astrologers
Astrology is a sector weight in the United States: nearly 30% of Americans think that the movement of the stars and planets influence their lives.
June 12, 2020 23h11
Peter Hutchison
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — When will there be a vaccine? Do I have to move to avoid a second wave of contaminations? Will I find a job? Faced with the uncertainties and anxieties related to the pandemic, Americans are many to seek answers from astrologers.
Michele Bell, 54, has sought the advice of Jenny Lynch, astrologer in new york known in the middle when her mother, whom she had for the past seven years, died of the virus in April.
“I found myself caught in an energy field of very toxic,” she explained to theAFP. On the basis of his date, place and time of birth, Jenny Lynch has indicated that the year 2021 was time to realize his dream of living abroad.
“It really gave me tracks for me to develop personally,” said Ms. Bell.
Astrology is a sector weight in the United States: nearly 30% of Americans think that the movement of the stars and planets affect their lives, according to a survey conducted in 2017 by the institute Pew Research Center.
In 2018, Americans spent $ 2.2 billion in astrologers, psychics and clairvoyants of all kinds, according to the company market research IBISWorld.
While généralisaient containment measures in march, and that many political leaders were sending conflicting messages about the evolution of the situation, based on projection models that are sometimes very different, clicks on the sites of astrology as Astro.com, Cafe Astrology or Astrology Zone have increased, according to the company analysis of media Comscore.
Jenny Lynch, who takes 150 dollars per hour of “reading” of the stars, has won 10 new customers shortly after the entry into force of the confinement in New York city on march 22.
“Some have lost their jobs, and want to know what to expect. Others want to start a business. Many want to go somewhere else, ( … ), While the world is in a state of transition,” said to theAFP that woman, astrologer for 50 years, which also has customers abroad.
Rare positioning of planets
His consultations are now done online, via Zoom, Skype or WhatsApp, even if she always prefer to see people in person.
“It is better because I can show the movement of the planets on the screen. (The customers) see that it is mathematical, that I didn’t invent it,” she said.
Anne Ortelee, other astrologer in new york known, estimates that its revenues increased 25% with the pandemic.
The demand is fuelled by the fact that a lot of people have doubts on the instructions of the political leaders, she said.
“They lead you in the right place, or is it that they are trying to kill you by telling you to inject the disinfectant?” she said, in reference to tips also confused that amazing given by Donald Trump in April, to protect them from the virus.
To believe, the astrologers knew that a disaster was going to happen this year, due to the approximation in January of Pluto and Saturn with the constellation Capricorn. And the arrival of Jupiter in February has made the situation more unpredictable still.
Such a positioning of the planets is “very rare,” says the sexagenarian, in the predictions especially black.
“There will be a resurgence” of the virus, she said. “What has been experienced so far will look like a joke in comparison”.
At the risk of fuelling the panic, she advises storing food for four months and believes that the arrival of a vaccine could take two years. Even if the pharmaceutical companies, engaged in a race to the vaccine, believe it is possible that it is found by the end of 2020.
Each light is in its predictions, sometimes not devoid of humour.
“Now that everyone has tasted at containment, I see a reform of prisons, with more importance given to programmes of rehabilitation,” said Derek Calibre, shooter maps.
And if the handshake is going to disappear for several years, “she will come back to such a mode then”, he said.