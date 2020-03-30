Feasts of the week: what will mark 30 March-5 April
What holidays and exciting waiting for the Ukrainians this week – in the material Korrespondent.net.
This week – 14th in the year 2020, the end of the first month of spring and the beginning of the second. Korrespondent.net talk about all the important dates for this week, find out which holidays will be from 30 March to 5 April 2020, what can be done these days, and what better to abstain. What holiday is March 30, 2020
The ancient Slavs celebrated this day Ladodenie – the holiday of spring and warmth. They glorify the goddess Lada – the patroness of love and marriage. On this day people bake cranes from the test, according to legend – from warm, migrating birds return.
According to the national calendar, March 30 – Alexei quiet, a birthday party celebrating everyone who is named Alex. Ancient people connected with holiday the period of rapid snowmelt, collected birch SAP. In southern areas it is already possible to sow oats and barley, set the hive.
In the U.S., 30 Mar celebrate the national day of the doctor. On this day, the American physician Crawford long first used General anesthesia. The symbol of the Day of the doctor in America is the red carnation.
Annually on 30th March celebrate the international holiday – Day of protection of the Earth.
Memorable dates March 30:
- in 1796, the mathematician Carl Gauss constructed a regular 17-gon;
- open Wilkes Land in Antarctica in 1840;
- in 1867 an agreement was signed between the United States and Russia about the sale of Alaska for $ 7.2 million;
- in 1896, a scientific journal published an article on psychoanalysis to anyone then unknown psychiatrist from Vienna, of Sigmund Freud;
- for the first time in 1981 was introduced the summer; opened metro station “dorogozhychi” in Kiev (2000).
In this day were born:
- architect Francisco Goya,
- the poet Paul Verlaine,
- the artist Vincent van Gogh,
- aircraft designer Sergei Ilyushin,
- actors Lyudmila Gurchenko, Valery Zolotukhin,
- musicians Eric Clapton and Celine Dion.
Memorable date 31 Mar 2020
In the national calendar in the last day of March is celebrated the day of Cyriland the feast is called Cyril-Deri snake. Day characterized by unstable weather in the morning may be cold, but by noon the heat comes. Bad omen is cut on this day, the nails and hair, walk-in guests. The signs – if came the swans, it will soon be warm.
March 31 celebrate Day backup (backup). The holiday was initiated after as an April fool’s joke, the cases loss of information.
Cesar Chavez day is celebrated in the United States. He was a fighter for justice, namely, the advancement and working conditions of agricultural workers.
The Republic celebrates the Day of workers of chemical industryin Azerbaijan and the Day of genocide of Azerbaijanis.
Memorable dates March 31:
- in Paris in 1889, was opened the Eiffel tower;
- in 1893 the American Whitcomb Judson invented the zipper”lightning”;
- in 1901 produced the first Mercedes-Benz.
In this day were born:
- mathematician Rene Descartes,
- physicist Isaac Newton,
- composers Johann Sebastian Bach and Joseph Haydn,
- writers Charlotte Bronte and Korney Chukovsky,
- actors Alexander Zbruev and Vladimir Vinokur,
- singer Laima Vaikule.
That will mark April 1, 2020
The most famous holiday April 1 – April Fools’ Day or April fool’s Day. On this day, decided to play not only the family, but also strangers, or to play a trick on them.
Also on the first day of April is celebrated the international day of birds, whose purpose is the conservation of species diversity and number of birds.
It can be noted along with the world math Day, birthday, cognac, birthday dollar (sign was invented in 1778), the day of the awakening House.
April 1 in Istanbul begins the annual Festival of tulips. This flower is a symbol of Turkey, and the custom of celebrating the festival of tulips – a tribute to the centuries-old traditions. In 2020, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, mass events dedicated to the Tulip Festival cancelled.
In this day were born:
- German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck,
- writers Nikolai Gogol, Agniya Barto, Yevgeny Yevtushenko and Anton Makarenko
- composer Sergei Rachmaninoff
- the actress Rina Green,
- aircraft designer Alexander Yakovlev,
- the singer Sergey Lazarev.
The events of April 2, 2020, which we must remember
2 April celebrate some international holidays such as world book day (annually on the birthday of G. H. Andersen).
As well as the world day of disseminating information about autism (since 2008). The purpose of the last of the holiday is to emphasize the necessity to help people suffering from an incurable disease, and to raise their standard of living.
The people celebrate the day of the report says Fotini Kolodezniy. It is believed that on this day, well water acquires healing properties. Be sure to wash with water from the well, because he believed that it is possible to cure different ailments in the first place, from fever.
Memorable dates of April 2:
- in 1833 was published a novel by A. Pushkin “Eugene Onegin”;
- in 1912, first used the word “jazz” as “music causes people to shake, jump and writhe”;
- in 1958 NASA was established.
In this day were born:
- Giacomo Casanova,
- the inventor Samuel Morse,
- the writer G. H. Andersen
- Pope John Paul II.
Is there a religious holiday 3 April 2020
This day is celebrated unofficial holiday – the world day party, and the birthday of the barcode and the birthday of the mobile phone. First mobile phone call was made by the Motorola engineer Martin Cooper in 1973.
The Slavs in ancient times, 3 APR cleaned shoes and took out the spring.
Memorable dates April 3:
- in 1879 Sofia was proclaimed capital of Bulgaria;
- in 1933 in Kherson held the world’s first kidney transplant operation;
- in 1976 in Paris for the first time, handed over the award “césar”.
In this day were born:
- composer Johannes Brahms,
- actors Marlon Brando, Eddie Murphy, Alec Baldwin and Anastasia Zavorotnyuk,
- writers Oles Honchar and Stepan Oliynyk.
What you need to know on 4th of April 2020
4 APR not rich on different holidays. On this day celebrating the Internet Day and Day of the webmaster. The first was established by Pope John Paul II in 1998, the second date is not accidental, because 404 error – “Page not found” and subsequently eliminated the web master.
The people celebrate the Day of Basil the Drip edge. Hostess this afternoon baking up, symbolizing the sun, they begin the meal.
Memorable dates April 4:
- in 1932, American biochemist Charles king highlighted vitamin C as important for the functioning of the human body;
- created NATO.
In this day were born:
- aircraft designer Oleg Antonov,
- social activist Martin Luther king,
- Directors Georgy Danelia and Andrei Tarkovsky,
- actor Robert Downey,
- writer Mayne Reid.
What you can do 5 April 2020, the prohibitions of the day
This day is important for Christians who profess Catholicism because they celebrate a great holiday – Christ’s Entry into Jerusalem or Palm, palm Sunday. The holiday is celebrated a week before Easter. It symbolizes, on the one hand, recognition of the mission of Jesus Christ, and on the other – the prototype of the sign of the son of man in Heaven.
In addition, on the first Sunday of April, and in 2020 this April 5, Ukraine celebrates the Day of geologist.
Also celebrate international chowder day, way before the Slavs it was the first dish called pottage or broth.
In South Korea this year that is April 5, satisfied with a Day of planting trees.
People say Nikonov day. It was necessary to do General cleaning, while the water for washing floors, Windows, furniture was added infusion of mint. In the gardens, planted trees and shrubs, e.g. Apple trees and currants.
Memorable dates of April 5:
- in 1722 opened Easter island;
- in 1874 the Vienna Opera was first performed Opera “die Fledermaus” Johann Strauss-the son,
- in 1977 they released their first car VAZ 2121 “Niva”.
In this day were born:
- actors Gregory peck and Spencer Tracy
- musician Kurt Cobain.