A long-time collaborator, Félix Dyotte has signed the vast majority of the texts and music of the first full album of the singer and actress Evelyne Brochu released in 2019.
August 5, 2020 20h40
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The author-composer Félix Dyotte won the Prix de la chanson SOCAN 2020, with Now or never, performed by Evelyne Brochu.
For the first time in 15 awards, all finalists will receive scholarship money.
Now or never was presented by the chief executive officer of SOCAN, Jennifer Brown, like a sublime song driven by “an incredible talent of writing and composition”.
For this award, 10 songs created by singer-songwriters emerging are selected by a committee of experts.
The French-language music lovers across the country are then invited to vote daily for two weeks to choose the winner.
The winner Félix Dyotte will receive a $ 5000 scholarship, while for the first time, the other nine finalists will receive a $500 scholarship.
Highlighting a rich selection, SOCAN said to see in these exchanges a “relief of need” at a time when the music makers have been hard hit by the effects of the COVID-19