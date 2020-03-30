Ferrari Vettel is a one-year contract with lower wages
After the failed Grand Prix of Australia and the transfer start of the championship of Formula 1 bosses Ferrari began talks with Sebastian Vettel about a contract extension, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The Italian team offered a four-time world champion, a one-year contract with significant wage cuts. Contract 32-year-old pilot ends at the end of the year, and at the same time, his teammate Charles Leclerc signed a contract with “Scuderia” to the end of the season in 2024.
Under the current contract Vettel gets $ 40 million a year. According to the publication, “Ferrari” is not going to speed up the negotiations, and she has alternatives. Replacement can become Vettel Daniel ricciardo of Renault, Carlos Sainz Jr. from “McLaren” and Antonio Giovinazzi. It is expected that the decision will be made this summer.