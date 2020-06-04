Festival de Cannes: semaine de la critique unveils its program “beyond the walls”
PARIS — The Week of the criticism, parallel section of the Cannes film Festival, unveiled on Thursday its program “beyond the walls”, a selection of films that will benefit from the label semaine de la critique, 2020, in the absence of the festival this year.
While the Cannes film Festival has presented on Wednesday its “official selection “2020”, a list of 56 films that will be able to take advantage of this label for maximum exposure, the Week of the critic to follow suit.
Dedicated to the discovery of new talents, this section, which presents only the first and second films, has chosen to support five feature films and ten short films, with “a coaching program Outside the walls designed for the movies”, she explains in a press release.
Four French feature films both included in this selection. Two are made by women: gold for dogs of Anna Cazenave Cambet, the story of a young woman in search of love, and Under the sky Alice by Chloé Mazlo, the story of a couple in Lebanon during the civil war, with Alba Rochwacher and Wajdi Mouawad.
Are also selected in the fantasy film The cloud of Just Philippot, the story of a mother who embarks on a farm of grasshoppers and develops with them a link to obsessive, and the land of The men of Naël Marandin, which takes place in the agricultural world, with Diane Rouxel, Jalil Lespert and Olivier Gourmet.
A feature film overseas has also been retained, the british film After Love of Aleem Khan, the story of an English married to a Pakistani who discovers a secret to the death of the latter.
The feature film “will be accompanied during their first presentation and their release in French cinemas”, and the French film “will be presented in the context of a carte blanche semaine de la critique at the Festival du film francophone d’angoulême”, which will be held from 28 August to 2 September, details of the critics ‘ Week.
The programming of the ten short films will be broadcast digitally from 19th to 25th October on the platform Festival Scope Pro and from 22 to 25 October on Festival Scope intended for the general public. This digital broadcasting will, in particular, with pre-screenings at the Cinémathèque française.