Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée: live at sunset

Alan Side of the Festival en chanson hope that the concept of live entertainment at sunset can become a tradition in Petite-Vallée.
July 14, 2020
Stress well sometimes bright ideas. This is the case of the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée in the Gaspé peninsula, which, with the sanitary rules to adhere to because of the COVID-19, reinvents itself by offering a series of live performances at the sunset. Thus, from 16 July to 25 August, from 19h, a dozen artists will perform “Right in front of the horizon”, as suggested by the theme of the series.
The Festival song-meet you at the 50 spectators allowed on the esplanade of the Théâtre de la Vieille Forge, Petite-Vallée. This is the paved parking, which, for the occasion, turns into a cabaret with tables and chairs to two meters from one another. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful experience, that it’s going to be the future of it, hope the general and artistic director of the Festival in song, Alan Side. Maybe, eventually, it will become a tradition.” If it rains, the concert will be presented under the grand chapiteau.
In addition, the Festival Petite-Vallée announces the “Galleries unusual”, which consists of a series of three shows-surprises on the stoops and in other public places of the surrounding villages.
Varied programming
Émile Bilodeau, who presents a concept of a tour in the streets, will be the first to stop at Little Valley on Thursday. He barter the street against a landscape of the sea with the backdrop of the setting sun. The next day, Michel Deschamps will be presented. This Gaspesian has toured the world for fifteen years with Cirque du Soleil in embodying the character of the clown Balthazar. “It’s going to be a great way to meet Michel, discover his world and his songs”, says Alan Side.
The programming also features shows by local artists, such as Joan Side and the duo Conifer as well as his father, the great manitou of the Festival. “It was also “Songs to the card,” adds Alan Side. This is a concept that presents a repertoire of 100 songs. It’s a show tailor-made. It is the public that decides what it’s going to be on the menu.”
The Café de la Vieille Forge opens its doors to visitors until August 25, in the form of a café-bar.