Festival international de la chanson de Granby : completely virtual and free

Music lovers have had to change their habits this year. The 52nd Festival international de la chanson de Granby, will also experience something new and different from everything they have known to this day. Presented from 18 to 29 August, the FICG will be virtual and free from the beginning to the end.
The team of the festival had the habit of revealing great pump its programming and the 24 semi-finalists selected for his great musical competition. For this edition of out of the ordinary, it is by a simple press release that the news came.
Although more modest, the edition 2020 will, however, feature more than 80 artists in one or the other of the components of the festival.
Among them, three representatives of the region will take part in the semi-finals : Maxime Lapointe of Granby, BéLi of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby and Cayenne Cowansville.
The participants in the Great contest, Hydro-Québec will be competing in the 18 to 21 August at 19: 30, during the four evenings hosted by Michel Robichaud and passed on all the social networks of the FICG.
As if it was a regular edition, the public will be invited to vote for their artist heart stroke and several prizes will be awarded among the semi-finalists. Exceptionally, however, there will be no grand final.
“This edition of the festival is unique. We had to find a solution to provide a showcase for artists and artisans. This is our way to continue the mission of the festival is to discover artists of the French song, thus allowing them to radiate their art again”, said Jean François Lippé, the director-general of the organization.
Never too early
The young Granbyen Charles-Olivier Deslongchamps will participate to the youth project, a pan-canadian Never too early. This important component of the festival, which is celebrating ten years this year, will not be presented in its usual form.
Instead of participating all together a great show at the Palace, the young singers of 14 to 17 years from across the country will record in the studio, this summer, each in their own region, an album made up of a selection of 24 song texts written by other young people and composed of former competitors of the FICG.
A documentary covering all stages of the program, Never too early will be aired on the 24th of August at 19: 30 on the digital platforms of the Festival.
The project will culminate in a virtual performance led by Andréanne A. Malette on 26 September, before the launch of the album.
Closing event
The absence of the power to invite the public at large outdoor shows at parc Daniel-Johnson during the festival, the team will provide him with a spectacle in line with two former local participants of the FICG, Andréanne A. Malette, and Alex Nevsky. The authors-composers-performers will deliver in turn to parts of their own and join their voices for a few songs.
This event will close the 52nd edition on the 29th of August at 19: 30.
“My passage at the Great Contest of the Festival international de la chanson de Granby is certainly one of the most important experiences of my career. I remember so many good and beautiful memories ! It is really great to be back for this 52nd edition. I am very happy that the organization has thought to Andréanne A. Malette and me for closing the show. I am already looking forward! “suggested Alex Nevsky by way of a press release.