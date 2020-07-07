Festival international de la chanson de Granby: completely virtual and free
Andréanne A. Malette
7 July 2020
Updated at 12h06
Isabel Authier
The Voice of the East
Music lovers have had to change their habits this year. The 52nd Festival international de la chanson de Granby, will also experience something new and different from everything they have known to this day. Presented from 18 to 29 August, the FICG will be virtual and free from the beginning to the end.
The team of the Festival had the habit of revealing great pump its programming and the 24 semi-finalists selected for his great musical competition. For this edition of out of the ordinary, it is by a simple press release that the news came.
Although more modest, the edition 2020 will, however, feature more than 80 artists in one or the other of the components of the Festival.
Among them, we find three representatives of the region in the semi-finals : Maxime Lapointe of Granby, BéLi of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby and Cayenne Cowansville.
The young Granbyen Charles-Olivier Deslongchamps will participate to the youth project, a pan-canadian Never too early.
“This edition of the Festival is unique. We had to find a solution to provide a showcase for artists and artisans. This is our way to continue the mission of the Festival is to discover artists of the French song, thus allowing them to radiate their art again”, said Jean François Lippé, the director general of the Festival.
The absence of the power to invite the public at large outdoor shows at parc Daniel-Johnson during the Festival, the team will provide him with a spectacle in line with two former local participants of the FICG, Andréanne A. Malette, and Alex Nevsky. This event will close the 52nd edition on the 29th of August at 19: 30.