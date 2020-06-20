Festivals home

| June 20, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Festivals à domicile

A benefit of Dominique Fils-Aimé is part of the virtual programming offered by the Montreal jazz Festival.

June 19, 2020

Updated on June 20, 2020 to 4h17

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

The news came as a bombshell on 10 April : in the context of the pandemic of the COVID-19, all the festivals of summer will be cancelled in 2020. Since then, many events have been against bad fortune good heart and have mitonné programming, virtual and sometimes even more (read below)… — to offer their fans something to put under the tooth.

In the capital, the Carrefour international de théâtre marked the sudden end of may in making a “quick hello” to his audience through the Web. No live performance, but good memories of the past editions. Ditto for the Rockfest of Montebello, which takes place virtually at the end of the week. The organisers, who have over time hosted bands like System of a Down, Blink-182, Rammstein, The Offspring, have delved into their archives to offer a “journey nostalgic” 50-hour broadcast in real-time and accessible ticket.

Others rely more on the performances virtual (paying or not), which multiply the four corners of Québec since the COVID-19 we imposed the confinement.

Just for laughs has done with his FSTVL Hahaha the last month. The jazz Festival of Montreal will do the same from 27 to 30 June. Live performances (Alain Caron, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Charlotte Cardin, Jean-Michel Blais and Elisapie, in particular), diving into the archives, and a party of the end of the night, piloted by Pierre Kwenders are included in the menu offered for free.

The quebec song you branch? Direction Festivoix de Trois-Rivières, which will translate in your screen meetings between Cœur de pirate and Marie-Mai (27 June), as well as Louis-Jean Cormier, Patrice Michaud, and Vincent Vallières (4 July).

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will give a recital broadcasted on the Web live at the Domaine Forget, on August 2.

LIBRARY THE SUN

Music lovers can also turn to the Domaine Forget, that will present concerts in virtual direct of the guitar Quartet of Canada (12 July) and Yannick Nézet-Séguin (August 2).

Lovers of the trad festival, the Memories and Roots of Joliette has not forgotten you. Shows and workshops will be presented free of charge live on the Web from 22 to 26 July. The complete program will be unveiled on the 7th of July, but we already know that MAZ, the trio of Yves Lambert and The drivers feet will be in the game.

The overview is not exhaustive, but it shows that even at a distance, there will be something for all tastes this summer. Just need to stay plugged in…

The Three Agreements to the Festive 2019

Louis Laliberté

+

A LITTLE FESTIVE IN BAIE-SAINT-PAUL

Since the beginning of the containment, the team of the Festive Baie-Saint-Paul has not spared its efforts to be at the height of its name — and its reputation — even in a pandemic, by organizing mini-concerts at home and listening sessions immersive. With the relaxation of the rules on assemblies, here’s a little Festive prepares from 23 to 26 July, with The Three Agreements as one of the headliners. In-person, please!

This initiative of mini-festival will unfold in the next few days and the details should we arrive in early July, says the director of communications of the Party, Charles Miller. The idea is to respect the “DNA” of the appointment — “new experiences in different places, sometimes picturesque, sometimes unusual”, he says — all in accordance with the instructions of public health. A dozen of intimate shows could be provided by “regulars at the festival and the artists who were to be the edition 2020”, adds Charles Miller.

On the side of the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac, which should have been held the end of next week, they are also considered the idea of an outdoor program, but in August. If the project materializes, this would also be in compliance with the instructions of aloofness.

By then, the festivities are happening on Facebook, where a “chain videos” has been launched by artists darlings of the festival. Spectators are also invited to share memories of their trip to Tadou and maybe win a pass for next year… Genevieve Bouchard

Le Soleil

