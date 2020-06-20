Festivals home

A benefit of Dominique Fils-Aimé is part of the virtual programming offered by the Montreal jazz Festival.
June 19, 2020
Updated on June 20, 2020 to 4h17
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The news came as a bombshell on 10 April : in the context of the pandemic of the COVID-19, all the festivals of summer will be cancelled in 2020. Since then, many events have been against bad fortune good heart and have mitonné programming, virtual and sometimes even more (read below)… — to offer their fans something to put under the tooth.
In the capital, the Carrefour international de théâtre marked the sudden end of may in making a “quick hello” to his audience through the Web. No live performance, but good memories of the past editions. Ditto for the Rockfest of Montebello, which takes place virtually at the end of the week. The organisers, who have over time hosted bands like System of a Down, Blink-182, Rammstein, The Offspring, have delved into their archives to offer a “journey nostalgic” 50-hour broadcast in real-time and accessible ticket.
Others rely more on the performances virtual (paying or not), which multiply the four corners of Québec since the COVID-19 we imposed the confinement.
Just for laughs has done with his FSTVL Hahaha the last month. The jazz Festival of Montreal will do the same from 27 to 30 June. Live performances (Alain Caron, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Charlotte Cardin, Jean-Michel Blais and Elisapie, in particular), diving into the archives, and a party of the end of the night, piloted by Pierre Kwenders are included in the menu offered for free.
The quebec song you branch? Direction Festivoix de Trois-Rivières, which will translate in your screen meetings between Cœur de pirate and Marie-Mai (27 June), as well as Louis-Jean Cormier, Patrice Michaud, and Vincent Vallières (4 July).