Few precautions against the COVID-19 in this day of moving
The port of the mask and the distancing physics were not really at the rendez-vous in this day of moving.
1 July 2020 14: 52
Updated at 15h04
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The architecture of the dwelling to the traffic of the streets, a move can be complex for several reasons. This year, in addition to a sun powerful, the movers of Quebec, improvised or professional, must cope with the context brought by the COVID-19.
In this 1st of July, The Sun went to the meeting of the persons employed to move in order to observe the impacts of the virus on the operations of the removals.
Stephanie, met her on the avenue Monk, Quebec, admits she has made some sacrifices in relation to the safety standards recommended : “no choice,” she says. Fewer people volunteered to help in this move than in the past. Stephanie and her friends try to keep a safe distance between them, but it is difficult, if not impossible at times. In spite of this, no mask in sight.
On chemin Sainte-Foy, in the sector of Saint-Sacrament, the COVID-19-are not concerned about Maxime or Jerome. Everything is the same for Maxim and his friends who tried, a little, to keep their distance. On the other side of the street, the relocation of Jerome is absolutely not complicated by the threat of the virus : “zero”, lance-t-il to discuss his level of concern. Once again, no mask on the horizon.
Family to the rescue
Without wear masks, some people attempt to minimize risk by appealing to the members of their family that they are already, as indicated by Michèle on the avenue of the Jesuits and Jimmy on the avenue Belvedere. It is the only impact that the current context has had on their move up to this.
The port of the mask to move, an exception
Met her on the avenue Belvédère, Anne-Marie said to have bought the Purell and gloves in an attempt to make their move safer. However, nobody was wearing a glove with the passage of the journalist from the Sun who has finally realized that two people wearing masks to move to the front-to-midi in the Saint-Sacrament. These two people don’t have time to comment on their choice.