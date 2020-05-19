Fewer new cases in Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health Danielle McCann
The highlights of the day
- 51 new deaths, for a total of 3647 ;
- 570 new confirmed cases, for a total of 44 197 ;
- 1584 people to be hospitalized (+13), 180 (+1) to the intensive care unit
The Québec deplores 51 new deaths due to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 3647. There are now 44 187 confirmed cases in total, an increase of 570.
“This is the lowest total of new cases since 11 April “, stressed in the press briefing, the prime minister François Legault, who was delighted also that the deaths ” continue to be in decline. “
Moreover, the government has taken advantage of the media to promote the clinical study “Colcorona” of the Institute of Cardiology of Montreal, which aims to know if the medication “colchicine” fear reduce the complications related to the COVID-19. A new poster aimed at recruiting the participants had been placed in front of the prime minister.
The government has also indicated that 145 more people came forward to address the lack of staff in the network, which amounts to more than 10 000 people. The day before, we had announced that 600 individuals had raised the hand.
Hairdressing, massage therapy : ads soon
To those who are questioning the re-opening expected hair salons, barber shops, Mr. Legault replied that announcements would be made in the short term. “Over the next few days I hope, this week, we will be able to announce new services, hairdressers, massage therapists, day camps, rallies “, he said.
The prime minister has also mentioned that the city was reducing the number of immigrants it welcomes due to the changes caused by the current crisis. The reduction of levels of immigration would, however, not before 2021, and it did not want to give signals to the extent that he intended to give it to him.
Finally, Mr. Legault took a few arrows to the place of trade unions, including the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la Santé (FIQ), which had demonstrated near the Parliament building in the morning to claim that one soon gives leave to its members, in particular. Saying “disappointed” by the FIQ, he pressed for help, to find ” all ” solutions.
Concerning the working conditions of orderlies which are currently the subject of negotiations, it was mentioned that the exchanges were progressing with the Fédération des travailleurs du Québec (FTQ).
Other details will follow.