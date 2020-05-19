FIFA wants to organise a match to raise funds
FIFA chaired by Gianni Infantino wants to organize a soccer match to raise funds against the COVID-19.
May 18, 2020 9h29
LAUSANNE — FIFA is planning to organise a match to raise funds to help in the fight against the coronavirus, “as soon as the health situation of the will,” announced Monday the instance.
FIFA, which has already made a contribution of US $10 million to the world health Organization (WHO), wants this time to organize through his foundation to a match to raise funds for the benefit “of Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT), a global initiative that seeks to accelerate the development, production and international access to equitable health technologies essential to fight against the coronavirus (diagnosis, treatment, vaccine),” said FIFA in a statement.
Neither the date nor the place of this meeting have not been specified so that the pandemic coronavirus, which has already made more than 300 000 people dead and paralyzed the sports world, still imposes many restrictions to travel.
“We are committed to organize a global event to raise funds, as soon as the medical situation allows, even if we still have to wait a few months,” said Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, was quoted in the press release.
“Several scenarios and projects that are currently under study,” added the former French international Youri Djorkaeff, president of the Foundation of FIFA.