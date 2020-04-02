Filatov: “We are preparing for the worst. Dug 400 and 600 graves”
The mayor of the Dnieper knocked out a weekly report on the suppression of coronavirus in the city.
City head of the Dnieper Boris Filatov on items painted measures that the city government is taking to respond to the epidemic of the coronavirus.
The mayor noted that the 21-I infectious diseases hospital provided with all the necessary for the month ahead. Already delivered almost 2 thousands of rapid tests for coronavirus and 20 ventilators (is expected to supply 15 more pieces). At the moment the city for the purchase of equipment and PPE spent 42,1 million from the 98 that were allocated from the city budget to combat coronavirus.
In addition, Borys Filatov and Hennadiy Korban for the personal funds bought U.S. laboratory with accurate PCR tests. Her arrival at the Dnepr is expected next week.
“Yes, it’s expensive, but you all know that I’m not the poor guy who’s been out of business, the money you have. It’s time to get out of his pocket,” – said Filatov.
He also said that around areas of hospitals No. 8, 16, and 21 are erected fencing to control entry and exit. All because these medical facilities pereprofilirovanie for patients with coronavirus.
“Each hospital will establish a system for the collection of hazardous medical waste and waste water disinfection”, – Filatov wrote.
From the city budget provided a salary increase (from 20 thousand hryvnia) for key specialists, anesthesiologists and emergency physicians. But the owners of the hotels “Astoria” and “Dnipropetrovsk” has allocated 200 rooms for guests of nonresident physicians who are involved in the fight against the epidemic. And for the observation of the townspeople, who arrived from abroad was allocated 4 places of observation.
Filatov also said that since the beginning of the quarantine for lonely elderly people was delivered more than 12.5 million commodities. It is food, medicines and hygiene products.
“Now in the final stage is the conclusion of a contract with one of the chains, which are willing to give free food for single pensioners. No matter how long the quarantine, the city is ready to provide their elders with the necessary goods until mid-may, – wrote the mayor.
As regards transport, the relevant Department has processed 6.2 thousand applications from enterprises of critical infrastructure, and has given almost 100 thousand number of special permits to transport.
“On the main directions of traffic in the city, there are 32 tram, trolleybus and bus route. For comparison, this is more than in the capital.
Life does not end. During the downtime, all unused shipping spetsrezhime transport, inspect and repair to prepare for the summer season,” – said Filatov.
He noted that the transportation of illegal operators will be confiscated according to the decision of the city Commission of TABS.
The mayor also recalled that the parks, squares, beaches, green zones and playgrounds are now closed to the public. The penalty for failure to comply with conditions of quarantine – 17 thousand UAH.
“Hear me: you cannot walk through the parks, ride the swings, bother leaving the house unless absolutely necessary. Without exaggeration – it is a matter of life and death. Only following the rules of quarantine to avoid mass infection and to prevent overload of the healthcare system thousands of patients,” – said the official.
He stated that the city is preparing for the worst. In the river already dug 600 graves on the possible burial of the dead from coronavirus, and storage of bodies purchased one thousand tight plastic bags.
“In the near future will be prohibited from conducting the autopsy of the dead subject with the disease or suspected coronavirus.
The results of bodies from the morgues of the deceased will be performed in closed coffins, the bodies in sealed bags and subjected to disinfection. At the funeral cannot be present for more than one person on the territory of 10 square meters”, – Filatov wrote.
Raised by the mayor and subject to sanitary processing.
“Enhanced treatment of the first floor entrances, elevators, offices, primary health care, hospitals, clinics, and public transport. Disinfection with chlorine-containing solutions is carried out not less than once in three days. The city received another 160 mechanical (vacuum) nozzles”, – Filatov wrote.
According to him, taken in the “Nalivaiko” alcohol-containing liquid used for the production of antiseptics for doctors and law enforcement officers.
“The owners of Nalivaiko, I’m scum, warned. I told you, right?
I can’t catch everyone. But each one I caught – will let the world without pants,” he said Filatov.
Complaints about noisy repairs at the neighbors will start taking next Monday, April 6. All planned work in the city continues, despite the quarantine.
In conclusion, the mayor indicated all the necessary contact numbers city services.
- Get advice on issues related coronavirus and a quarantine on the territory of the Dnieper can hotline the city Council. Phones: +38 056 732 12 12, +38 095 732 12 12, +38 096 732 12 12, +38 073 732 12 12.
If you feel unwell, necessary consultations are available by phone: (056) 720-70-71, (056) 720-70-49, (095) 024-03-80, (098) 718-17-83. If you have symptoms of the disease or reason for admission will come to you doctors.
- All the issues of social security, benefits for families, doctors and civil servants who will perform tasks in quarantine mode on the phone (056)722-21-85, (056) 767-10-32, (056) 377-18-76.
Contact number of our service for older people who find it difficult and need advice or assistance – (067) 616-06-40.
- If you are willing to participate as a volunteer, a manufacturer of protection products, antiseptics, please contact number – (093) 161-05-27, (067) 616-06-40.
- On the issue of special passes to travel on public transport during the quarantine, please call – (068) 478-50-58.
“Keep isolation.
Help neighbor.
Stay people,” – concluded Filatov.