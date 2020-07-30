Filming in Quebec: ComediHa! begins its transition to digital
Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president and chief executive officer of ComediHa!
Eric Moreault
The Sun
ComediHa! leaves the machine, ahead of its transition to digital. Hard-hit by the pandemic, the entertainment company of Quebec had “humbly” with a new formula, resuming in mid-August the filming of the series humorous and One Mini-Show, which confirms, de facto, their renewal for a sixth and second seasons respectively. A privileged few will be able to attend the registrations at the Théâtre Petit-Champlain… and online!
At the end of the wire, Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president and chief executive officer of ComediHa!, does not hide his excitement. After the shutdown of all the production in march because of the COVID-19, “it is as if it was the first time. There is something special.”
This “special”, this is the first step that ComediHa! is being forced to undertake earlier than expected. The company, in full growth, was already working on a plan for that it can have its own digital channel, video-on-demand stand-alone and a Web site completely redesigned.
Even if he had to cancel his festival 2020, Sylvain Parent-Bedard doesn’t throw in the towel, however. “The performing arts and the performing arts cannot be replaced in the long-term benefits by virtual, but there is a way to offer a different experience and interesting”, he believes.
Starting with the registration of the two series. Fifty of the “privileged” will be able to attend every shoot. The members of ComediHa! as well as customers of Videotron, Loto-Québec and the National Bank will get them a pass virtual that their “will to live capture as if they were in the studio,” — gaffs and cessation of production is understood.
An event that will differ from the distribution of the product completed Features comedy on U.s. TV, for example.
The records will be free and ComediHa! will soon be announcing registration details on its website.
“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sylvain Parent-Bédard about these shoots with broadcast agreement of$1.6 Million.
The One Mini Show will rely on Charles Pellerin, Alexandre Bisaillon, François Boulianne, Mike Beaudoin, Etienne Dano and Eddy King.
For Strokes of humour, devoted to the cream of the ComediHa! Club, an animator on the feature will be paired to four emerging talents. There will be, among others, Mélanie Ghanimé, David Beaucage, Louis T, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Julien Dionne, and Eddy King.
Shoots, from 12 to 21 August, will be carried out by Raphaël Malo.