The AFA announced that after the studies carried out on the body and the players, the results were negative for coronavirus.

Argentina Selection

@Argentina

The Argentine Football Association confirmed that the results of the tests carried out by the coaching staff and footballers gave a negative result and are ready to face Ecuador tomorrow for the date of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

“The Argentine National Team received instants ago the results of the tests carried out to date, being the same in their entirety (players, coaching staff and staff) negative, ” says the statement.

This news brings tranquility after the alarm that was generated by a possible positive from Eduardo Salvio . El Toto was one of the players who contracted the virus when there was a massive contagion in the Boca squad at the end of August and, supposedly, he is immune for a few months.

Last Monday Salvio again underwent a swab inside the AFA bubble, and it was negative. But the serological indicated that he had the antibodies, since he had the disease. That is why extra precaution was taken, until the new study was received, which made it available to Scaloni again .

Salvio may be available to the coach for his debut in the Qualifiers against Ecuador, precisely in La Bombonera, which is already his home patio. He even has a chance to replace Giovani Lo Celso (injured) in Thursday's game against Ecuador.